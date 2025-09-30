Beth Bourne, chair of the Yolo County chapter of Moms for Liberty, caused chaos at a Davis Joint Unified School District board meeting on 18 September 2025 when she stripped to a bikini during public comment.

Bourne said the stunt was a protest against the district's transgender locker room policy, which allows students to choose facilities based on gender identity.

Police later escorted her from the chamber and filed a report under California's Penal Code 403 for disturbing a lawful public meeting.

Beth Bourne Strips During School Board Meeting

According to The US Sun, the incident took place during the board's public comment session. Bourne removed her shirt, showing a bikini top. She told members: 'So I'm just going to give you an idea of what it looks like when I undress.'

Trustees tried to halt her actions. One responded: 'No, you cannot...' Bourne replied: 'I have my bathing suit on. Excuse me, this is allowed.' Vice President Hiram Jackson paused the meeting twice. Eventually, police removed her from the chamber.

Later, Board President Joe DiNunzio said: 'The Board requires that public presentations to the Board comply with certain procedures. In cases where that conduct disrupts the normal course of business, the board chairperson may pause the meeting and request that those disrupting the meeting leave chambers.'

Davis police spokesman Lt John Evans confirmed that the case would be reviewed.

Why Beth Bourne Stripped Her Clothes

Bourne said the act was intended as a 'visual' demonstration. She argued that girls feel exposed when undressing if transgender students are nearby.

In an interview, she said: 'I wanted to give them more of a visual, what does it really look like changing and what would it feel like [to have] somebody of the opposite sex watching you change.'

She added that if adults in the room felt uncomfortable watching her, then students could feel the same. Bourne also accused the board of violating her free speech rights by cutting her microphone and stopping the meeting.

Who is Beth Bourne?

Beth Bourne is 55 years old. She was born in Maryland and grew up abroad due to her father's role with the US State Department, as reported by The Sacramento Bee. She lived in Thailand and Mexico before moving to San Diego, California.

Her career has included planning roles at Caltrans, San Luis Obispo County, and the City of Palo Alto. She also worked as a research assistant at UC Davis, focusing on farmland preservation, though her position ended in June 2025 due to budget cuts.

Bourne has lived in Davis since her mid-20s. She raised children with her ex-husband and now lives with her son. She describes herself as a Christian and enjoys swimming, golf, and exercise. She calls herself an 'accidental activist', saying: 'I have definitely become willing to be an activist.'

Beth Bourne's Anti-LBGTQ Agenda

As chair of Moms for Liberty in Yolo County, Bourne campaigns against LGBTQ school policies. She opposes transgender students accessing sports or facilities that match their gender identity. In 2023, she hosted an event about transgender women in sports that led to bomb threats in Davis schools.

Bourne has openly declared support for Donald Trump and JD Vance. She said: 'I don't want to say I'm a one-issue voter, but I am right now.' She believes her activism protects children. 'I know that I'm not crazy, I'm not hateful, that I'm actually the one who's trying to protect these people that are being harmed.'

She has also said she hopes to be remembered as someone who risked everything for her cause: 'I want my legacy to be somebody who wasn't afraid, almost to lose everything to try to get my message out.'