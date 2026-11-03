Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is facing renewed criticism after a controversial 2023 remark comparing abortion with street violence in Chicago resurfaced on social media just one day before the state's gubernatorial election.

On 2 November 2026, X account Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) shared Ramaswamy's statement that a Black baby was probably safer in Chicago than in his mother's womb.

The post attracted approximately 828,400 views, according to figures supplied from the platform, prompting fresh accusations of racially insensitive rhetoric ahead of his election battle against Democrat Amy Acton.

Ramaswamy's 'Black Baby' Remark Sparks Fresh Backlash

During a 2023 podcast conversation with author Adam Coleman, Ramaswamy said: 'A Black baby is probably safer in the inner city of Chicago than in the womb of his own Black mother.'

The Republican linked his statement to Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, arguing that abortion disproportionately threatened Black children. His comments formed part of an anti-abortion argument rather than an evidence-based comparison of Chicago's crime rates and pregnancy outcomes.

The recording previously resurfaced in June 2026, when the Ohio Democratic Party criticised Ramaswamy's remarks. Party spokeswoman Katie Seewer accused him of being out of touch with Black Ohioans.

However, the latest circulation on 2 November brought the controversy back into public discussion immediately before Election Day.

Ohio Gov. candidate Vivek Ramaswamy claims that "a Black baby" is "probably safer in the streets of Chicago than in the womb of his own Black mother" pic.twitter.com/HIgyu7tfLW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 2, 2026

Ramaswamy Faces Separate Backlash Over Amy Acton Advertisement

The resurfaced remarks follow another controversy involving Ramaswamy's campaign. In October, his team released an advertisement featuring Donna Arthur, the estranged mother of Democratic candidate Amy Acton, who accused her daughter of misrepresenting her childhood.

Acton has publicly discussed experiencing childhood abuse, while court records show her stepfather was indicted on a rape charge involving her. The advertisement drew bipartisan criticism, including from Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who urged Ramaswamy to withdraw it.

Acton's campaign called the commercial 'despicable'. Ramaswamy initially defended the advertisement but confirmed on 29 October that it was no longer airing, saying its scheduled run had ended.

Ohio Election Takes Place Amid Renewed Controversy

The resurfaced recording comes as Ohio voters choose a successor to Governor DeWine, who cannot seek another consecutive term. Although the X post generated substantial engagement, there is no verified evidence that the renewed controversy has changed voting intentions.

Ramaswamy's 2023 statement and its subsequent criticism remain separate from the election result, which will be determined by Ohio voters.