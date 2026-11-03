Vice-President JD Vance drew laughs at a New York rally on the eve of the midterms with a story about his four-year-old daughter giving away toys for charity, but online, critics accused him of turning a child's generosity into a political punchline.

Vance told the crowd his daughter had picked two of her brothers' toys for a Toys for Tots drive, and concluded that he had 'apparently raised a Democrat'.

The clip, shared by Fox News, spread fast. 'Your children have more compassion than you,' one critic fired back.

A Christmas Charity Story on the Stump

Vance told the story at a campaign rally in Rome, New York, on Monday, 2 November, one of his final stops before Election Day, Colorado Politics reported.

He said the family had been gathering donations for a Toys for Tots drive ahead of Christmas. Toys for Tots, run by the US Marine Corps Reserve, collects new, unwrapped toys for children whose families cannot afford them.

Vance said he asked his daughter to pick out something to give. 'I'd like you to identify maybe a couple of toys you'd like to donate, here,' he recalled telling her, according to the Washington Examiner.

'Despite My Best Efforts'

His daughter came back with toys that were not hers to give. 'So, she brings me two of her brothers' toys, and I realised that despite my best efforts, I have apparently raised a Democrat,' Vance said. 'Stealing her brothers' toys to give to somebody else.'

The line drew laughter from the crowd. The punchline hinged on the idea that the toys she chose to give away belonged to someone else.

Fox News posted a 26-second clip on X, describing how Vance 'gets a laugh' as he revealed his daughter's choice. The network framed it as a joke that, despite his efforts, his daughter was already giving away someone else's things.

"I have apparently raised a Democrat."



Vice President JD Vance gets a laugh as he reveals his 4-year-old daughter tried to donate two of her brother's toys to the family's Toys for Tots drive.



Vance jokes that despite his best efforts, his daughter is already taking someone… pic.twitter.com/CdCGdbF5Yx — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 2, 2026

Critics Say the Joke Backfired

Some viewers did not see the funny side. Quoting the Fox News clip, X user @yaznotyasss wrote: 'your children have more compassion than you and you're bragging about how evil you are.' The post had been viewed more than 425,000 times and liked about 26,000 times by Tuesday.

fucking loser! your children have more compassion than you and you’re bragging about how evil you are https://t.co/AUkqOb87HI — yaz (@yaznotyasss) November 2, 2026

Other replies followed. 'Those damn nefarious democrats and their *checks notes* ...charity?' one user wrote. Another posted simply: 'THIS GUY HATES CHARITY.'

THIS GUY HATES CHARITY pic.twitter.com/aqBmH10ywz — tt 🎀 (@miffyricky) November 2, 2026

Others focused on the child's age at the centre of the story. 'Takes a special person to find a negative spin of a four year giving to kids less fortunate,' wrote @boova_p, The Poke reported. X user Alex Cole put it bluntly: 'JD Vance's daughter tried to help poor children, and he called her a Democrat.'

Takes a special person to find a negative spin of a four year giving to kids less fortunate. Ur ugliness may be more than skin deep. — p boova (@boova_p) November 2, 2026

Some critics went after his delivery. 'He's generationally ass at this,' wrote @MAI_DUH, while @brndxix replied: 'great message james, i too stand against my kid giving toys to other kids.' Another user, @JakeSotir, wrote: 'He's genuinely so fucking bad at this it's so awesome.'

Some critics embraced the label. 'As a certified woke libtard, I am begging you to run with this lol,' wrote @sloptimistic. The Poke, which gathered many of the replies, said the joke 'blew up in his face in spectacular fashion'.

A Final Push Before the Midterms

Vance was in Rome to rally hundreds of supporters for Anthony Constantino, the Republican candidate in New York's 21st Congressional District, WWNY reported.

The seat is open because Elise Stefanik did not seek re-election. Donald Trump Jr. also attended, and one family from Herkimer County told WWNY the rally 'gave us hope for the future'.

Vance praised Constantino as 'cut from the same cloth' as Donald Trump and mocked his Democratic opponent, Blake Gendebien, as 'Blake Gende-Biden'.

At one point he called Gendebien 'an a**hole', then apologised to a mother and her four children in the audience, telling a young girl: 'don't talk like the Vice President of the United States.'

Gendebien hit back that Constantino was chasing stunts instead of tackling £4.50 ($6) diesel and Medicaid cuts that he said were closing hospitals, WWNY reported. Gendebien noted that Republicans won the seat by 24 points two years ago, and WWNY said some observers saw Vance's visit as a sign the race is closer than the party would like.

The remarks came as Vance and Donald Trump crisscrossed the country for Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday's elections, Colorado Politics reported. Control of both the House and the Senate is at stake.

The clip spread in the final hours before polls opened, as both parties fought for attention on the last day of campaigning. Fox News posted it on Monday, and the quote post from @yaznotyasss followed within hours.

In the room, the joke worked: the crowd in Rome laughed along. Online, many of the most popular replies asked why a four-year-old's instinct to give to children in need had become a punchline about the other party.