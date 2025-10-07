A work culture once blamed for burnout and death in China is gaining ground in the West – and signs suggest the UK could be next. What is 996? What does it mean, and what are its implications?

The term '996' refers to a work schedule where employees work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week. This totals 72 hours each week and has been labelled by critics as exploitative and dangerous.

It originated in China's tech sector, where it became widespread despite breaching existing labour laws.

@uptin 996 is a term used in tech amongst workers in China. What does it mean? ♬ original sound - Uptin

Under Chinese employment regulations, workers are limited to a 44-hour workweek, with overtime requiring additional pay. However, enforcement has been inconsistent, especially in high-growth industries. In 2021, authorities reiterated that the 996 schedule was illegal, following widespread criticism and reports linking the practice to serious health issues and even deaths.

One British expat, Jack Forsdike, experienced the 996 culture firsthand while working in Guangzhou. He described the pressure to work long hours, including weekends, as unbearable. After being laid off, he felt more relief than disappointment.

996 in the US: Silicon Valley's Adoption

Although condemned in China, the 996 model has taken hold in parts of the United States, particularly in Silicon Valley. Startups in artificial intelligence and other high-growth sectors have adopted the long-hours model, often advertising it openly in job listings. These companies claim the schedule reflects their expectations and company ethos.

At AI startup Rilla, for example, a minimum 70-hour workweek is standard, and candidates are advised not to apply unless they are 'excited' about the workload. To encourage compliance, the company offers a monthly living stipend of around £1,115 (approximately $1,500), provided employees live close to the office and adhere to the schedule. Telehealth firm Fella & Delilah has gone a step further, offering workers a 25 per cent pay rise and double equity in exchange for committing to 996 hours.

This echoes Elon Musk's 2022 message to staff at X (formerly Twitter), calling for an 'extremely hardcore' culture of long hours and intense pressure. Under US law, such work practices are legal so long as employees are paid overtime where applicable. There is no federal limit on weekly hours for workers over the age of 16.

Could 996 Come to the UK?

British labour law sets a limit of 48 hours per week, averaged over 17 weeks. However, this limit can be waived by employees who voluntarily opt out, creating a potential entry point for extreme work cultures. Although 996 is not common practice in the UK, some signs suggest an appetite for similar approaches is emerging.

London-based startup founder Harry Stebbings recently claimed that 'seven days a week is the required velocity to win right now'. He warned that there was no room for error as British and European firms compete globally. Such public endorsements of overwork hint at a shift in mindset among sections of the tech industry.

This comes at a time when many businesses are promoting flexible working, compressed hours, and even four-day weeks. However, the rise of hustle culture threatens to reverse this trend. Employers may begin valuing constant availability and excessive output over wellbeing and productivity.

The Cost of Burnout

Long hours come with well-documented health risks, including anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. Burnout also has economic consequences, costing the UK an estimated £57.4 billion (approximately $70.6 billion) each year in lost productivity and mental health-related issues. Despite legal safeguards, these figures suggest that workplace stress remains a significant problem.

While some workers may feel pressure to opt out of the 48-hour cap to remain competitive, doing so could increase their risk of burnout and long-term health complications. Without proper enforcement and a cultural pushback against overwork, the 996 mindset could take root more widely.

The emergence of the 996 trend in the UK would represent a serious step backwards in work-life balance. Understanding the risks, knowing your rights, and speaking out against exploitative expectations remain vital tools in resisting this culture.