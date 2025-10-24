Isabelle Tate, the young actress who appeared in the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville earlier this month, has died at the age of 23. Her obituary confirmed that she passed away on 19 October, though no official cause of death has been publicly announced.

Born and raised in Tennessee, Tate was remembered as a compassionate and creative spirit who 'wanted to change the world,' volunteering regularly and writing music with friends. Her family described her as 'full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others.'

Her co-star Hunter McVey told People that he was 'shocked' by the news, recalling that Tate brought 'joy to a lot of people' on set and helped calm his nerves during filming.

Tate's Journey With a Rare Neuromuscular Disease

Although the family has not confirmed her cause of death, Tate had previously spoken publicly about living with a rare condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a progressive neuromuscular disorder she was diagnosed with at age 13. Although her talent agency confirmed on Thursday that she was struggling with CMT.

In a 2022 Instagram post, Tate explained that the condition 'weakens my leg muscles over time,' and that she had gradually begun using a wheelchair.

'This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,' she wrote. 'I don't know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can't change it — so I'm choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.'

Her openness about disability and perseverance resonated with many followers, inspiring others facing chronic illnesses.

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) is a group of inherited disorders that cause progressive nerve damage, primarily affecting the arms, hands, legs, and feet.

The disease interferes with the communication between the brain and the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, loss of sensation, and difficulty walking.

Symptoms often begin in the teenage years or early adulthood, and may include:

Weakness in the legs, ankles, or feet

Loss of muscle tone (atrophy)

High foot arches and curled toes (hammertoes)

Trouble running, walking, or maintaining balance

Numbness or reduced sensation in the feet and hands

Over time, the disease can progress, affecting hand coordination and even fine motor skills. There is currently no cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, but physical therapy, mobility aids, and supportive care can help manage symptoms and maintain independence.

Apart from Tate, other notable celebrities have been dealing with the disease. Alan Jackson, American singer-songwriter and musical artist; former NBA player Todd MacCulloch; and actress Julie Newmar are among the personalities who have opened up about their struggles with CMT.

A Life of Talent and Tenacity

Despite her challenges, Tate pursued her passions with remarkable drive. Before her television debut, she earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from Middle Tennessee State University and maintained an active creative life through songwriting and acting.

Her breakout role in 9-1-1: Nashville, which premiered on October 9 on Hulu, introduced her to a wider audience. In her episode, Tate portrayed Julie, a wheelchair user who experiences discrimination during a club scene. Fans have since called the role 'bittersweet,' noting the parallels between the actress's real-life strength and her on-screen resilience.

Tate is survived by her mother, Katerina Kazakos Tate, stepfather Vishnu Jayamohan, father John Daniel Tate, and sister Daniella Tate. Her family has requested privacy while they grieve.