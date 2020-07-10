Queen Elizabeth II's ancestral home Sandringham House will remain closed for the public for the foreseeable future. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the government has suggested keeping the doors of the monarch's private home closed.

According to Hello, royal followers have still been able to take a rare glance or two inside the queen's luxurious Norfolk home. Queen Elizabeth II loves to spend her holidays and celebrate Christmas with her family at this residence. Royal fans were treated to photos of the drawing-room inside the Sandringham House, posted on Instagram.

As noted by the outlet, the drawing-room is opulently designed with a "a striking trompe l'oeil ceiling panel with a golden pheasant painting overlooking the room below." The walls of the room are painted cream in colour and decorated with intricate carvings.

In addition, the room where the queen and her family supposedly receive guests also has two sets of long mirrored doors at both ends of the extensive drawing-room. An ornate log fireplace stands at the center of the room with four armchairs for the queen and her husband Prince Phillip to sit with her guests and family.

The room at the Sandringham Estate was reportedly described as "a very long and handsome drawing room" by the monarch's great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in one of her diary entries.

The country house in England is a private home of the queen where both her father George VI and grandfather George V spent their final days. Every year, the queen moves to Sandringham House shortly before Christmas and stays until February. She returns to her official residence Buckingham Palace only after her father's death anniversary on February 6.

As mentioned on the Royal Family'sofficial website, George V loved this place more than any other. "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world," George V said about the 8,000-hectare property.

As for the queen's father George VI, he was always happy to be here. "I have always been so happy here and I love the place," wrote King George VI.

Unlike Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Balmoral Castle remain the royal's private homes. However, the country park and visitors' centres are opened for the public throughout the year. However, due to coronavirus outbreak, the formal gardens and visitor's place are being reopened only for a limited time as mentioned on its official website.