In a landmark move that could reshape British higher education, the University of Kent and the University of Greenwich have announced plans to merge, potentially creating the UK's first-ever 'super university' by 2026.

The proposal has already drawn praise from sector leaders and comes at a time when higher education institutions are facing serious economic challenges. The merger is also seen as a way to consolidate resources and improve the global standing of both universities.

The 'London and South East University Group'

If approved, the two universities will retain their individual names and identities, but operate collectively as the 'London and South East University Group.' The aim is to merge expertise to deliver a more robust student experience in both universities.

'As a civic university group, we will be a powerful force for our region – energising communities, upskilling local people and partnering with business to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow,' Professor Jane Harrington, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Greenwich, said in a statement.

Universities UK's chief executive Vivienne Stern also welcomed the announcement, applauding 'university leaders thinking about how you can do things differently to be able to grow and thrive in the future.' She added, 'This is a perfect example of that creative thinking.'

Leadership Changes and Redundancies Expected

While the merger promises academic and strategic benefits, it also signals major changes in management and faculty, with sources telling the BBC that the universities will 'almost certainly' be facing redundancies. It is believed that Professor Harrington will become the vice chancellor of the newly formed organisation while Professor Georgina Randsley de Moura will continue as the Acting Vice-Chancellor and President of Kent.

Despite these new plans, changes are not expected to affect students for now. The University of Greenwich said on its website that there would be 'no visible change' and that those who are already enrolled, including students starting in autumn, can still complete their courses as planned. The University of Kent has also made a similar announcement, adding that its current campuses will be maintained.

Financial Pressures Driving the Merger

The move comes just as both universities have had their share of recent financial challenges. In its November 2024 financial statement, the University of Greenwich shared that it continues to grapple with a weak international market, partly resulting in a modest income increase from 2023. 'We are not in deficit at Greenwich and are working hard to maintain our financial stability. Our growth for 2023/4 YOY is lower than expected but we are still growing,' the university said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the University of Kent reported a 1.2% drop in total underlying income for 2023/24 driven by reduced grants and contracts despite an increase in tuition fee income. At the same time, the university has been dealing with an outstanding debt.

University and College Union general secretary Jo Grady has said that the the merger is essentially 'a takeover by Greenwich,' noting that Kent had been on 'the brink of insolvency.'

If the merger receives final approval, the newly formed 'super university' could welcome its first cohort in the 2026/2027 academic year.