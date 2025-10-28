KEY POINTS England's landmark rental reform offers tenants greater security while challenging landlords and reshaping the housing market.

New law ends no-fault evictions and limits rent hikes to once per year.

The Renters' Rights Bill, hailed as the biggest shake-up of England's rental market in more than three decades, has officially become law on Monday.

With nearly one in five households now renting privately, the sweeping reforms promise stronger protections for tenants and a complete overhaul of eviction rules, rent increases and property standards. But while campaigners have celebrated the move as a long-awaited victory, landlords warn it could push some of them out of the market entirely.

Greater Security for Renters

At the heart of the legislation is a shift from fixed-term tenancy contracts to rolling, or periodic, agreements. This means tenants can now remain in their homes indefinitely, provided they give two months' notice before leaving.

Landlords, however, will no longer be able to reclaim a property for sale or personal use within the first 12 months of a tenancy.

The bill also bans no-fault evictions under Section 21, which allowed landlords to remove tenants without giving a reason. More than 11,000 households were affected by such evictions in the past year.

Under the new law, landlords must provide valid grounds to repossess a property, such as rent arrears, antisocial behaviour or property damage, and must give at least four months' notice.

To curb unfair practices, rent increases will now be limited to once per year and must reflect market rates. Tenants can challenge excessive hikes through a housing tribunal. The legislation also ends bidding wars, requiring landlords to list a clear asking price for properties.

Ending Discrimination and Raising Standards

The bill introduces further safeguards against discrimination. It is now illegal for landlords or letting agents to refuse applicants based on their source of income, such as housing benefits, or family status, such as having children.

Tenants will also gain new rights when it comes to keeping pets. Landlords cannot 'unreasonably' refuse requests, and tenants will be able to appeal against unfair decisions.

The legislation extends Awaab's Law to private rentals, requiring landlords to repair dangerous conditions like damp and mould within a fixed timeframe. Named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from mould exposure in 2020, the measure is intended to prevent future tragedies.

In addition, a Decent Homes Standard will apply to all private rentals for the first time, and a new ombudsman will help resolve disputes more quickly and transparently.

Landlords Warn of Rising Risks

Not everyone is celebrating. The National Residential Landlords Association said the reforms would make property letting riskier and could discourage investment.

Chris Norris, the group's policy director, said landlords may now become far stricter when selecting tenants, particularly those with lower incomes or limited rental histories.

'Landlords will have to look very carefully at risk, background and ability to pay,' he said. 'We also expect longer and more complex legal processes for evictions, which could overwhelm the courts.'

Some landlords have described the new system as a 'slow car crash', warning that smaller property owners could quit the market altogether, reducing supply and driving rents higher.

Wider Impact on the Housing Market

Analysts say the reforms could reshape England's housing landscape. While the bill strengthens renters' rights, the combination of tighter regulations and slower court procedures could strain an already stretched system.

Housing charities, however, insist that the benefits outweigh the risks. The Renters' Reform Coalition, which campaigned for years to abolish no-fault evictions, called the law 'a major step forward for fairness and stability'.

Tenant advocates say it will stop renters being 'trapped paying for substandard homes', while offering flexibility for those who need to move quickly.

A Balancing Act Ahead

The government will announce in the coming weeks how and when each part of the new law will take effect.

Supporters say the Renters' Rights Bill marks a decisive shift toward treating housing as a basic right rather than a commodity. For millions of renters, it brings long-awaited security and dignity.

Yet for landlords, it represents uncertainty and possibly a changing future for England's £65 billion private rental sector.