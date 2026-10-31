US Senator Chris Murphy has warned that Donald Trump could resume military operations against Iran within days of the 3 November midterm elections, saying lawmakers have been briefed on a plan he believes could trigger another cycle of escalation.

The Connecticut Democrat's warning comes as the Associated Press (AP) reports that US officials have privately urged several Middle Eastern countries and regional allies to prepare for possible renewed US military action and potential Iranian retaliation.

Trump has not made a final decision on whether to launch further attacks, according to diplomats briefed on the discussions.

Chris Murphy Slams 'Insane' Secret War Plan

Speaking at a Middle East Institute event in Washington on 28 October, Murphy said he and other lawmakers had received a briefing about a possible next phase of the conflict.

Although he declined to disclose details of the briefing, the senator criticised the reported military plan and questioned whether it would achieve its objectives.

'Their plan is insane. It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law,' Murphy said.

He also raised concerns about reports that civilian infrastructure could be targeted in Iran, arguing that another military campaign could prolong the conflict and undermine US security interests.

Murphy also questioned the legal basis for renewed operations, arguing that the Trump administration had not sought congressional authorisation for the military campaign.

In a subsequent Threads post on 29 October, he reiterated his warning, saying the reported plan would not achieve its objectives and would instead trigger a new cycle of escalation.

US Quietly Warns Allies to Brace for Strikes

Murphy's comments come as AP reported that US officials have privately warned several Middle Eastern countries and regional allies to prepare for possible renewed military action after the midterm elections.

According to two diplomats briefed on the matter, the warnings also covered the possibility of Iranian retaliation against countries in the region.

US officials reportedly indicated that another round of military action could last several days. However, regional allies fear Tehran and groups aligned with it could prolong the confrontation through retaliatory attacks.

The countries were also urged to take precautions against potential Iranian strikes on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

Despite the warnings, Trump has not made a final decision on whether to resume attacks. The White House and US officials declined to comment on the reported discussions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said Tehran continued to give diplomacy a chance and was working with mediators to review proposals for negotiations.

US Forces Mass in Gulf as Tensions Grow

The warnings come amid a significant increase in the US military presence in the region.

The Pentagon has deployed the USS Theodore Roosevelt and a series of amphibious landing ships carrying Marines to the Persian Gulf, with roughly 9,000 troops involved, according to AP.

The deployment could contribute to an unusually large US naval presence in the region. A US official previously said it could bring more than 20,000 sailors and Marines, as well as hundreds of aircraft, to the region.

However, their presence does not confirm that an attack has been approved or establish when American forces would be ready to launch another campaign.

Fears of Wider Regional Escalation

The prospect of renewed US Military action has raised concerns among regional allies, particularly over the possibility that Iran could retaliate beyond US military targets.

Potential attacks on energy facilities and critical infrastructure could affect neighbouring countries and disrupt regional stability.

The situation also presents a challenge for countries that have been trying to prevent the conflict from expanding. The United Arab Emirates has urged the parties to pursue political solutions and contain tensions.

For Murphy, the danger lies in the possibility that another military campaign could produce consequences beyond its intended objectives.

While the reported preparations and warnings point to the possibility of renewed fighting after 3 November, Trump has yet to make a final decision.