A self-proclaimed psychic has predicted that President Donald Trump will die in office before the end of 2027, triggering worldwide celebrations and making Vice President JD Vance the next US president. Trevor, who runs the YouTube channel Scrying Out Loud, made the claims in an interview with IGV, although there is no evidence to support them.

Trevor has previously made a series of claims about Trump's future, including suggestions about his health and political fortunes. The latest remarks go further, setting a loose timeframe for a presidential death and naming Vance as his expected successor.

Psychic Predicts Trump's Death

Trevor, who describes himself as a psychic, said he believes former US president Donald Trump will die in office of natural causes and that J.D. Vance will then become president under the constitutional line of succession.

'I stand by this prediction. I believe Donald Trump will pass from natural causes, and JD Vance will become president,' he said, adding: 'Trump's death will be met with mass celebrations around the globe.'

Trevor also said he does not foresee Trump leaving office voluntarily or being removed before his term ends. 'While energies can certainly change, I do not see him leaving until his death,' he said.

Asked whether Vance could become president before the end of 2027, Trevor replied: 'Yes, I believe this will happen before the end of 2027.'

There is no publicly available evidence that Trump has a serious undisclosed medical condition. His personal doctor has said he is in 'excellent condition'. No official indication has been given that Trump plans to resign or that his removal from office is being considered. Trevor's statements are his own predictions and have not been independently verified.

What Trevor Says Comes Next

Trevor's forecast begins with the US midterm elections scheduled for 3 November 2026, when all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are due to be contested.

'The midterm elections will be a massive rebuke of not only Donald Trump but the MAGA philosophy,' Trevor claimed.

He said the result would 'set off events' leading to a competitive Republican primary for the 2028 presidential election, in which he expects an anti‑Trump Republican to emerge and create 'serious cracks' in the coalition that backed Trump in 2024.

Trevor also said he expects Democrats to put forward a strong contender, whose speaking style he compares with Barack Obama's. 'Democrats will have a candidate that will be compared to Obama in their use of oratory,' he said.

According to Trevor, this candidate would argue that 'MAGA policies are preventing economic growth and success' and could become 'the biggest political story of the year'.

Trevor describes himself as a psychic. His comments are his own projections and are not based on polling, internal campaign information or public statements from party officials. None of the political outcomes he sets out has been independently verified.

Vance's Predicted Presidency

If Trevor's scenario played out, J.D. Vance would assume the presidency under the US constitutional line of succession. Trevor said a President Vance would be driven by a desire to win election in his own right in 2028.

'Vance's actions will be driven by his desire to stay president by winning the 2028 election,' Trevor said. He predicted that Vance would cooperate with Democrats when he believed it was politically advantageous. 'He will work with Democrats if he thinks it suits him. Everything will be calculated,' Trevor claimed.

Trevor described the potential Vance presidency as 'a period of calm chaos'.

Trevor has provided no verifiable evidence for the sequence of events he says would lead to Vance entering the White House, although he has attached a timeline that could, in theory, be checked against future developments.

The White House has previously addressed speculation about Donald Trump's health. His personal doctor has said he is in 'excellent condition', a position at odds with Trevor's claim that Trump will die of natural causes in office.

Trevor's remarks have been circulated on his YouTube channel and in interviews discussing Trump's political future. His scenario has not been substantiated by independent evidence.