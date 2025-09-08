What was meant to be a night of champagne and celebration in Georgetown spiralled into chaos last Wednesday when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allegedly threatened Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, at MAGA supporter Chamath Palihapitiya's birthday dinner.

Witnesses say the confrontation laid bare deepening rivalries inside Donald Trump's economic inner circle. An evening of fine dining turned into a tense showdown that left guests stunned and uneasy.

Scott Bessent Threatens Bill Pulte

Scott Bessent, a billionaire hedge fund veteran and now Treasury Secretary, is considered one of Trump's closest allies. Bill Pulte, heir to the Pulte homebuilding fortune and leader of the housing finance agency, has gained influence for his aggressive style.

According to Politico, tension erupted when Bessent confronted Pulte directly. According to accounts, Bessent shouted: 'Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you. I'm gonna punch you in your f------ face.' He then added: 'It's either me or him. You tell me who's getting the f--- out of here.'

Pulte tried to downplay the threats, asking, 'To do what? To talk?' but Bessent responded, 'No. I'm going to f------ beat your a--.' The outburst shocked the room and left many unsettled.

Celebration Turned Into a Scandal

The Daily Beast reported that the confrontation happened at Executive Branch, an exclusive Georgetown club co-founded by Donald Trump Jr.

The guest list featured several senior officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Financiers David Sacks and Omeed Malik also attended.

Witnesses described the atmosphere as 'bonkers' and 'unhinged.' Around 30 people were present when Bessent lost his composure.

Malik, co-owner of the club, reportedly intervened to calm the situation. He escorted Bessent away after demands were made to expel Pulte.

Eventually, both men were seated at opposite ends of the dining table as the dinner resumed.

Bill Pulte Trash Talks Scott Bessent

Sources said Bessent's anger stemmed from claims that Pulte had been 'talking trash' about him to Trump. Both men are central to efforts involving Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, where power struggles have intensified.

Pulte has become known for removing staff aggressively, pushing mortgage probes, and encouraging Trump to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. His rising influence has unsettled colleagues.

Bessent, in contrast, has tried to temper Trump's decisions, making the clash inevitable.

Their strained relationship reflects wider tensions in Trump's economic team, where rivalries over control and policy direction run deep.

Will This Be Another White House Brawl?

This was not Bessent's first confrontation. In April 2025, he allegedly clashed with Elon Musk near the Oval Office. Musk, according to Steve Bannon, 'thrust his shoulder into Bessent's rib cage like a rugby player.'

Bessent struck back and bystanders separated the two.

Musk was escorted out, later appearing with a black eye, though Bessent denied causing it. That fight had stemmed from a dispute over the IRS leadership. Trump eventually backed Bessent's candidate.

The Georgetown incident now raises questions over whether Pulte could face a similar outcome to Musk. With Bessent's fiery reputation and his willingness to escalate disagreements into physical threats, many fear the tensions inside Trump's circle may erupt again.

Growing rivalries within the administration show no sign of slowing, leaving observers concerned about further clashes among Trump's top economic advisers.