Judy Spera, better known to horror fans as Judy Warren, is the daughter of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose lives inspired The Conjuring franchise and the Annabelle films.

In 2025, Judy is once again at the centre of fan discussions, as her character plays a key role in the latest and reportedly final instalment of The Conjuring films, The Conjuring: Last Rites.

However, in real life, for decades, Judy stayed out of the spotlight and away from the haunted artefacts and investigations that defined her parents' careers. However, in recent years, she has embraced her family's legacy while appearing in documentaries, supporting conventions, and helping oversee the paranormal work tied to the Warrens.

So, who is Judy Warren now, and what role does she play in continuing her parents' story?

Judy Navigated a Paranormal Household at a Young Age

Judy Spera was born 6 July 1950, in Connecticut, making her 72 years old as of 2025. She is the only child of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who would later become world-renowned for cases like the Amityville haunting and the Perron family poltergeist.

Judy has often described her childhood as unusual and, at times, unsettling. In a 2020 interview with Den of Geek, she revealed that she spent much of her early life living with her grandparents while her parents travelled.

During the short periods she stayed in her parents' house, she admitted she was uncomfortable.'I was terrified there, in their house, so I just didn't sleep there. I couldn't sleep in a room by myself,' Judy said.

Though she grew up surrounded by stories of hauntings, Judy said she was frightened of the paranormal rather than drawn to it. 'I don't pursue it. I back away from it,' she added.

Judy Warren in Documentaries and 'The Conjuring'

Although Judy largely avoided the spotlight growing up, she became a key participant in Devil's Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel, 2020). The documentary pulled back the curtain on the couple's real lives, offering a counterpoint to the Hollywood dramatisation of The Conjuring.

Explaining why she chose to take part, Judy told Den of Geek, 'Because it involved my mother, and I felt I owed it to her to get on there and speak because I never do this... Who knew her better than I did?'

Judy was also portrayed in The Conjuring films, most notably in Annabelle Comes Home (2019), where her fictional counterpart narrowly avoids an encounter with the possessed doll.

In reality, Judy only learned about Annabelle when she was in her twenties, but she admitted the real doll was deeply unsettling. 'The eyes, the eyes are just dead. It's not like the eyes on the movie doll at all,' she said.

Judy's Connection to the Warren Occult Museum

For years, Judy and her husband, Tony Spera, served as co-directors of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), founded by her parents in 1952. Tony also became the curator of the Warren Occult Museum, which once housed haunted artefacts like the infamous Annabelle doll inside the family's Monroe, Connecticut home.

The museum closed in 2019 due to zoning issues, but its legacy lives on.

In 2025, comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee announced they had purchased the Warrens' home and would act as caretakers of the artefacts.

'I'm incredibly honoured to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history,' Rife shared on Instagram, clarifying that he and Castee are 'legal guardians and caretakers' under a five-year lease with Judy and Tony.

Where is Judy Warren Today?

Now in her 70s, Judy Spera lives a relatively private life while continuing to honour her parents' legacy. She occasionally participates in interviews and documentaries to provide firsthand insight into Ed and Lorraine Warren's work, emphasising her commitment to preserving their story.

Though she stepped back from actively running the family's paranormal operations, Judy remains involved behind the scenes with her husband, Tony Spera, supporting NESPR and maintaining the family's collection of haunted artefacts.

Outside of her paranormal connections, Judy enjoys a quiet personal life and has cultivated financial stability, with an estimated net worth of $3 million to $6 million (approximately £2.2 to £4.4 million). Even in retirement, she remains a respected figure in the paranormal community, balancing her privacy with occasional public appearances.