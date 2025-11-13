Team Mongolia could be the underdog winner in Netflix's Physical: Asia. It's still too early to say, but their team captain, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, has been consistently playing smart to keep them ahead of the game. Orkhonbayar's chill leadership has also caught the viewers' attention, and they are loving it.

Korean vs. Mongolian Leadership In Physical: Asia

Every team is subjected to the same challenges in various quests in Physical: Asia. The team captains, however, react differently even when they face the same pressure.

One TikTok user shared a video comparing Korea's team captain, Kim Dong-hyun, with Mongolia's Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan.

The first part of the hilarious video shows Dong-hyun making various facial expressions as he watches his teammate compete. The stress and pressure were visible on his face. At one point, he looked up and covered his face with one hand, appearing desperate.

Meanwhile, the other half of the clip showcased Orkhonbayar smiling alongside his teammates. He looked relaxed and chill while cheering on his team. At one point, he can be seen smiling while clapping his hands.

'He's just a chill guy,' the caption on the video reads, referring to Orkhonbayar. Another jokingly added, 'If there was a game for the most stressed out, Korea would win.'

A different user said Dong-hyun was 'meme-coded.' The TikTok user added they understood that the Korean team captain was under pressure, but 'the dude is hilarious.'

On the other hand, several social media users were impressed by Team Mongolia. According to them, the team was the 'most unproblematic' and they love how humble the team members were.

'Mongolia [is] the most chill, humble and quiet [team],' one commented.

Another said they noticed how the team captains' demeanour reflects their team members. Mongolia's team captain is chill, and his whole team behaves the same. Korea's Dong-hyun is stressed, and the members look anxious as well.

Australia's team captain, Robert Whittaker, is confident, and so are his teammates. Meanwhile, Japan's team captain Yushin Okami is 'chill and funny' and his colleagues are as cool and hilarious.

​Why Mongolia's Orkhonbayar Is The 'Calmest And Smartest Team Captain' in Physical: Asia?

Physical: Asia viewers not only notice Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan's calm demeanour, but they are also impressed by his strategies. One even called him, 'the calmest and the smartest team captain this season.'

It's evident in the previous episodes that Orkhonbayar doesn't just work hard; he plays smart, too.

He showcased his smart leadership when he chose Mongolian judoka Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan and MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu to represent the team for the Totem Hold challenge against Turkey's Yasemin Adar Yigit and Recep Kara, and Japan's Yushin Okami and Katsumi Nakamura.

At first glance, the Mongolian players were at a disadvantage because they were small. It's also easy to underestimate their strength, especially when they face champion freestyle wrestler Yasemin and oil-and-grease wrestler champ Recep.

Mongolia's Dulguun Enkhbat even asked their team captain whether Adiyasuren would be mad that they had asked her to do the job. Meanwhile, Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir was concerned about his teammates, especially because of Enk-Orgil's 'small physique.' However, Orkhonbayar was confident with his decision.

​According to the Mongolia team captain, he knows the two athletes well and believes they are 'strong enough to take on anything.' He was even sure that they would win the round.

Additionally, Orkhonbayar intentionally sent small players to play the challenge for a reason.

'Besides, the longer the arms, the wider the pillars will tilt. The smaller the arms, the easier to balance. It's simple physics,' he explained.

Orkhonbayar was right because the team aced the challenge. Enkh-Orgil and Adiyasuren even set a new Totem Hold record by lasting 41 minutes and 39 seconds.

He showcased another strategic move by sending Enk-Orgil, Dulguun, and Lkhagva-Ochir to play the Battle Rope Relay in Physical: Asia Quest 4. The leader said they had to consider the next game in case they failed to beat Australia, since the losing teams would have to face the Death Match.

Mongolia was close to Australia, but Lkhagva-Ochir slowed down and they ended up behind Japan in third place. Orkhonbayar's decision to stay behind to prepare the team for the next game proves helpful, as the Death Match is a Pillar Push challenge in which the remaining players (those who didn't play the Rope Relay) must push a 1,200-kilogram pillar for 100 laps. The last one to complete the challenge will be eliminated.

'Our strategies paid off,' Orkhonbayar said. 'We figured whoever didn't play in the first game would have to play in the Death March. That's why I put myself on the bench.'

Apparently, the Mongolian team captain wanted the team ready for anything. He acknowledged their great teamwork and also recognised how their strategies have led them to where they are now in the competition.

'We wouldn't have gotten this far without being careful and strategic,' Orkhonbayar said.

With Orkhonbayar's strength and endurance, there's no doubt that Mongolia has an edge over the other team. Mongolia's team captain is confident that they could win, telling Adiya that they could make the challenge together, and with Khandsuren Gantogtokh, the team's volleyball player, they are 'even stronger.'

The good thing about Orkhonbayar is that when he speaks, you can't sense an air of arrogance, only confidence. So, watch out for team Mongolia on the next episode of Physical: Asia.

The last three episodes of Physical: Asia will stream on Netflix on 18 November at 8am GMT (3pm EST).