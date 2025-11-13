Leisha Lightbody and Reiss Boyce have become one of the few couples to remain together during the final vows of this year's Married at First Sight UK, marking a rare success story for the Channel 4 reality series.

Their decision to stay together surprised many viewers, given their uneasy start and relatively short time in the experiment. The pair joined the process midway through the season and were quickly tested by mismatched expectations and moments of visible tension.

As the series progressed, however, their communication appeared to improve and their exchanges became more open and supportive. By the time of the final vows, the pair had formed a connection strong enough to convince them to continue their relationship outside the experiment.

The outcome has prompted widespread discussion among fans and reality TV commentators. Many expressed surprise that Leisha and Reiss, who entered later than most participants, were able to navigate the challenges and end the process on positive terms. The result has also renewed interest in where to stream the full episode and how the couple have fared since filming ended.

Leisha and Reiss Choose to Stay

Leisha and Reiss joined the experiment in week three as so-called intruders, entering after the initial pairings had already been established. Their early interactions were hesitant, including an awkward first kiss that some viewers described as the most uncomfortable moment of the season. By the end of the experiment, their dynamic appeared to have changed significantly.

During the final vows, Reiss told Leisha that their 'adventure is far from over' and that he wanted to keep building their relationship beyond the television series. Leisha responded that he was 'everything I've never wanted', playfully referencing her earlier reservations before confirming her choice to stay with him. Their decision placed them among a small number of couples to complete the process still together, an outcome that has become less common in recent seasons, according to the Shields Gazette.

How to Catch Up on the Final Episode

UK viewers can stream the full Married at First Sight UK Series 10 on Channel 4's All 4 platform. The final vows episode and the reunion special, which aired on 13 November on E4, are expected to remain available shortly after broadcast. Official clips, interviews and highlights from Leisha and Reiss's final vows are also shared on the programme's verified YouTube and Instagram accounts.

For international audiences, access may depend on local streaming licences. Some regions carry Channel 4 content through partner platforms, though availability can vary and may require a free account or ad-supported viewing.

Why the Decision Matters

Leisha and Reiss' outcome highlights the unpredictable nature of the experiment and its enduring appeal to audiences. Despite joining later and facing initial difficulties, their decision to remain together brought a hopeful note to a season that featured several high-profile splits.

The couple will next appear in the reunion episode, where viewers will see how their relationship has progressed since filming concluded. For now, Leisha and Reiss remain one of the few pairs still together after the experiment, as Married at First Sight UK continues to attract strong viewership and online discussion around the nature of relationships formed under pressure.