Joshua Fay Saunders, widely known as King Cobra JFS, a unique and prolific YouTube creator from Casper, Wyoming, died unexpectedly on Thursday.

Found unresponsive by his father during a wellness check, his sudden passing has deeply affected his fans and sparked widespread discussion about mental health and the pressures faced by online creators.

Tragic Discovery and Cause of Death

The Natrona County Coroner's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Joshua's death. Reports indicate organ failure, likely related to liver damage, as a probable cause due to his long struggle with alcoholism.

His father, Clint Saunders, confirmed the heartbreaking news via a deeply emotional video shared on Joshua's YouTube channel, which was later removed out of respect.

A Father's Emotional Tribute

In his video, Clint recounted finding his son unresponsive with blue lips and initially believing he was asleep. He spoke openly about Joshua's lifelong ordeal with bullying that began at the tender age of three, as well as the online harassment he endured as a content creator.

Clint ultimately chose to preserve his son's online legacy instead of deleting his digital footprint, honoring the strong connection Joshua had with his fans.

The Rise of King Cobra JFS: A Unique YouTube Journey

Starting his YouTube career in 2011, Joshua Saunders crafted an unmistakable persona with his gothic aesthetics, music covers, and eccentric food experiments.

His channel amassed over 117,000 subscribers and featured more than 5,000 videos that allowed viewers an intimate glimpse into his life.

Known for his artistic wand-making and candid discussions, Joshua openly shared his experiences living with Asperger's syndrome and fighting battles with mental health and addiction.

Distinctive Content and Creative Style

Joshua's channel gained a cult following through a mixture of gothic-themed videos and 'food hacks,' often including unusual and provocative recipes.

His combination of music, humor, and gothic aesthetics created a uniquely authentic presence among YouTube creators. Fans were drawn to his raw honesty and sense of humor, even amid relentless trolling and online bullying.

Kingcobrajfs dad released this video confirming his death before it was deleted. Rip. pic.twitter.com/JuLqgNzqGR — slackerblue (@SlackerBluePod) August 22, 2025

Health Struggles and Emotional Decline

Joshua's health began to decline markedly after the suicide of a close friend and the death of his idol, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

These events deepened his emotional struggles, and many followers noticed his growing vulnerability in his later videos and livestreams.

Despite his challenges, Joshua continued to produce content that reflected his resilience and creativity.

Global Outpouring of Grief and Reflection

Fans across the world took to platforms like YouTube, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter) to share their condolences and honor Joshua's legacy.

Many described him as 'the final goth' and praised his sincerity and distinct voice. His passing has sparked important conversations on the toll of internet bullying and the urgent need to address mental health among online creators.

Remembering Joshua Saunders' Legacy

Joshua's life and untimely passing provide a sober reminder of the fragility behind online personas. His openness about his struggles with Asperger's, addiction, and mental health created a lasting bond with thousands of fans worldwide.

Now, his story unites a community mourning the loss of a remarkable creator whose authenticity touched so many.