A TikTok video has gone viral after a shopper accused Michaels of inflating prices during its Black Friday sale. The video, posted on 29 November 2025, shows a woman claiming that items in the store were more expensive than usual, even with advertised discounts.

She filmed the experience in a Michaels location in the US, drawing attention to what she described as a 'Black Friday scam'.

The shopper, whose TikTok username is @isitgay, an avid Michaels customer, says she went to the store expecting the usual Black Friday bargains. Instead, she found prices that baffled her. 'I have come across a Black Friday scam like no other in Michaels. I am an avid Michaels shopper, and I know prices', she claims. 'I build Winter villages, okay, with these houses, okay, I know the price. It's $6.49, I'll include a picture'.

She then shows a photo from Michaels' online shop where the Christmas house she was holding is priced at $6.49. In-store, she found the same item listed at $12.99 with the 50% discount supposedly applied. 'Now, these are 50% off today, so I thought I was gonna come in here today and get it for $3.20. No, $12.99. It costs more today than it usually does.'

She goes on to explain and emphasised the unusual pricing, 'What I meant is that it costs more on the black friday sale to buy it with the 50% off than it would to buy it on a regular day. Okay, we all hear about "I was being marked up on Black Friday". No, it was costing more to buy it with the 50% off, than it would to buy it on a regular price the week before.'

Price Tags of Items on Sale Were Removed

The TikTok also highlights that all sale items had their original price tags removed. 'Lemme show you something else. Anything that's on sale on Black Friday today has had the tags removed. Anything that's not on sale hasn't had it removed, so it's only on these items that have had their tags removed,' she says.

This removal made it impossible for shoppers to compare discounted prices with standard pricing quickly. Experts warn that hidden price adjustments could mislead customers during high-traffic sales events such as Black Friday.

Price Checks Stations Were Nowhere to Be Found

The shopper noted another concerning change, the removal of price check stations.

She told viewers that these had been available the week before Black Friday. 'You ready for the most insane part? Price check, there used to be a price check here, every single price check has been removed, I was here last week, they were here.'

She also pointed out that the store no longer accepted coupons, a tactic which usually helps customers catch pricing errors or markups. 'They had no coupons, you couldn't use coupons on anything, because then you'd catch them on the freaking act on all this,' she said.

In previous years, Michaels would include discounts on at least one regular-priced item, often exceeding 40% off, and sometimes applying to sale items as well. This year, according to the TikTok, those perks were entirely absent.

The TikTok has sparked debate online, especially on X and TikTok, where users are discussing whether this represents deliberate price manipulation or a rare mismanagement of Black Friday pricing. Michaels has not yet responded publicly to the claims.

Consumers are now being advised to check prices online before visiting the store and remain cautious during Black Friday promotions.