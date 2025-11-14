Mia Carragher has become one of the most searched names in British entertainment after being announced as the new Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: On Stage. The casting has sparked widespread public interest, with many wanting to know more about her age, acting background, family and personal life.

As the daughter of former Liverpool and England footballer Jamie Carragher, her rise in the performing arts has drawn attention from both theatre fans and the football community.

Early Life and Performing Arts Training

Born on 14 May 2004, Mia Carragher is 21 years old and grew up in Liverpool. She is part of a well-known Merseyside family, with her father Jamie Carragher recognised for his long career with Liverpool FC. While football surrounded her home life, Mia pursued a different path early on, leaning towards performance rather than sport.

She trained at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire, a reputable institution known for producing young talent in acting, dance and musical theatre. She later continued her development at Rare Studio in Liverpool, where she trained in acting and movement. These formative years helped shape her craft and prepared her for more prominent roles in the industry.

Landing the Role of Katniss Everdeen

The announcement that Mia Carragher would play Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: On Stage has positioned her as the face of one of the most recognisable fictional characters of the last decade. The production is scheduled to open at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in London, with an extended run already confirmed due to strong early demand.

Her casting was confirmed on Instagram and covered by several entertainment outlets, which highlighted the scale of the production and its ambition to bring the world of Panem to live theatre.

Acting Career: Movies and Television Roles

Before securing the lead role in The Hunger Games: On Stage, Mia Carragher had already appeared in several on-screen projects. Her early film credit includes One Night in Istanbul (2014), a football-themed comedy-drama set around Liverpool FC. She later appeared in The Gathering, a Channel 4 drama released in 2024, which provided her with a more substantial television role and helped broaden her visibility as an emerging actress.

While she is not yet widely known for major film roles, her stage debut as Katniss Everdeen marks her first leading performance and is expected to draw significant attention from casting directors and production studios.

Mia's Age, Family Background and Boyfriend Status

Search interest surrounding Mia Carragher has surged since the casting announcement, with many users looking for information about her age, family life and relationship status. While her age and upbringing are well documented, there is no publicly confirmed information regarding whether she has a boyfriend.

At the time of writing, no credible sources have reported on her relationship status, and Mia has not spoken about her private life in interviews.

Her social media presence, particularly on Instagram, continues to grow, although she has not shared details that confirm any romantic partnership.

The Hunger Games: On Stage and What Lies Ahead

The stage production is set to premiere in London with immersive staging inspired by the original novels and blockbuster films. Industry observers expect Mia Carragher's performance to be widely watched, as she becomes the first actress to portray Katniss Everdeen in a live theatrical adaptation. The role marks a major transition point in her career and is anticipated to open the door to new opportunities in theatre, television and film.