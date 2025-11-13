Fans have called the first teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 'boring' and warned it could be a box-office disaster.

The terse, style-forward preview released by 20th Century Studios on 12 November 2025 reunites Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a single, echoing elevator exchange that is already proving polarising.

The studio confirmed the film will open exclusively in cinemas on 1 May 2026, and the clip has prompted both nostalgia and sharp criticism across social platforms. Those divisions matter: the original 2006 film grossed about £257,540,000 ($326,000,000), a high-water mark that sets expectations very high for any sequel.

Teaser Release and Studio Line — What Was Shown

20th Century Studios released an official teaser trailer and poster as a formal rollout for the sequel, offering less than a minute of footage that leans on recognisable motifs, the click of heels, a wardrobe glimpse, and Madonna's 'Vogue', rather than plot. The studio's press release framed the clip as a callback to the first film and announced the May 2026 theatrical date.

The teaser's single line of dialogue, Miranda's dry 'Took you long enough', is designed to provoke a memory-laced reaction. The line appears verbatim in the studio footage and has been quoted by multiple outlets reporting the release.

For some viewers, the moment is a welcome return to a beloved dynamic; for others, it is a tease that reveals little about stakes, character evolution, or the new conflicts the sequel intends to explore.

Returning Cast and Production Details

The sequel brings back original leads Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, and adds a raft of new faces, including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak. Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna remain attached, and producers have emphasised continuity of the creative team.

The studio insists the project will update the original's obsession with magazine culture to a contemporary media landscape, reportedly pitching Miranda Priestly against the crisis facing print publishing.

Production began earlier in 2025 with location shoots in New York and Milan widely photographed; cast members and costume designers have occasionally posted behind-the-scenes images, fuelling pre-release interest while also prompting commentary about how much of the film is being shown ahead of schedule.

Social Reaction: Nostalgia Versus Skepticism

Reaction to the teaser has split public opinion. Several outlets and social threads have recorded fans praising the aesthetics and the reunion, while many others criticised the clip as underwhelming, calling it 'boring' or 'teasing without substance'.

Discussion has proliferated on platforms such as Reddit and YouTube, where comment threads range from ecstatic nostalgia to blunt disappointment at the teaser's brevity. Specialist entertainment sites compiled social responses within hours of the release, highlighting the intensity of the debate.

For a film franchise whose first instalment became a cultural touchstone, that online split is important. Enthusiasts argue that a slow-burn marketing strategy can preserve mystery; sceptics say the trailer's lack of narrative promise risks reducing commercial momentum to mere brand-tapping. Both sides are shaping the early public conversation.

If the film leans too heavily on echoes of the past, it risks being labelled a nostalgia exercise; if it strays too far, it risks alienating the fans who made the original a phenomenon. The studio's next trailers and interviews with the principal cast will be decisive in framing expectations.

Early cast commentary, including remarks from Emily Blunt about the 'overwhelming' nature of rejoining the production, suggests the actors regard the project with seriousness, but the footage so far gives critics little to adjudicate beyond style and tone.

The teaser has ignited debate that will only intensify with further marketing. For now, it has achieved one indisputable result, it has made The Devil Wears Prada 2 a conversation starter again.

Fans have already voiced their verdicts; the studio must now turn those flash reactions into a coherent narrative that persuades audiences and critics that the sequel is essential viewing, not merely a stylish curiosity.