Michael Willis Heard's sudden passing at 53 has left both his followers and contemporaries mourning the loss of a man whose life moved from the pulpit to viral fame. Known online as Love and Light TV, he built a following through motivational videos, adult content, and his viral 'Yes King' catchphrase that swept across TikTok and social media platforms worldwide. But just what do we know about him?

Born in 1972 in Elyria, Ohio, Heard's journey was anything but ordinary. Before becoming an internet personality, he served as a preacher and counsellor, roles that reflected his long-standing focus on emotional and spiritual wellbeing. Those who knew him described him as compassionate and outspoken, traits that followed him throughout his changing career.

Heard identified as pansexual and polyamorous, openly speaking about love, acceptance, and authenticity. His early online content centred on spirituality, daily affirmations, and emotional healing, which resonated with audiences searching for comfort and positivity. As his reach expanded, his short motivational clips evolved into longer content under his TikTok and YouTube channel, LoveAndLightTV, drawing a loyal audience that admired his uplifting messages.

Rise to Fame as 'Love And Light TV'

Heard's online motto, 'uplift others through truth and laughter', became the driving force behind his content. His phrase 'Yes King' turned into a viral social media sound, symbolising confidence and encouragement for countless users. The catchphrase soon transcended comedy, serving as a reminder of self-empowerment and self-love.

Alongside motivational material, Heard also gained recognition for his adult-themed performances, where his outspoken and expressive delivery became part of his signature style. These videos, widely shared across multiple platforms, brought him a mixture of controversy and admiration. Despite the stark contrast between his early work as a preacher and his later career, he maintained a message of acceptance and freedom of expression.

In addition to his online success, Heard appeared in the 2025 film Pastor, directed by Raquel M. R. Thomas, where he portrayed Jacob Love. The film, available on Tubi and Amazon Prime, marked his entry into acting and reflected his multifaceted career across entertainment, spirituality, and adult media.

Tributes Following His Death

News of Michael Willis Heard's death spread rapidly through social media on 02 November 2025, as family, friends, and colleagues shared heartfelt tributes. Bishop Stephen L. Write of Victory Nation wrote that his 'beloved son' had 'transitioned from Earth to eternity', describing Heard as someone who treated him like a father. Many within the community referred to the strong mentorship and kindness he showed throughout his life.

Heard's daughter, Mykel Crumbie, confirmed his passing through Facebook, expressing grief and defending her father against critics of his lifestyle. She shared photos of Heard, including one showing him in a coma, and described him as 'the greatest man to live on this earth'. Other tributes followed, including from YouTuber Davyon Augustus, who stated that Heard had died from an asthma attack that led to a heart attack and later left him brain dead.

Members of the adult entertainment industry also expressed sorrow over his loss. Performer Max Konnor shared that Heard had 'got his wings' and that the light he brought into others' lives continued to shine. Although no official cause of death has been publicly confirmed, reports suggest his final days were marked by serious health complications that left him hospitalised.