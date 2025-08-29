Police in Minneapolis say the mother of the gunman who opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School is refusing to help investigators as they search for answers. The woman, identified as Mary Grace Westman, has declined repeated requests to speak to detectives after Tuesday's attack left two children dead and at least 17 others injured.

The Attack on Annunciation Catholic School

The shooting began shortly after 8:30 a.m. during a school chapel service. Witnesses described chaos as gunfire shattered windows, children screamed, and teachers rushed to shield their pupils.

Two students, aged eight and ten, were killed in the attack. Seventeen others were taken to hospital, with seven still in critical condition.

Police said the gunman, a man in his early 20s who lived locally, fired from outside the chapel before being shot dead by officers. He had no prior convictions for violent offences. Investigators have not released his name, citing the ongoing inquiry.

Spotlight on the Gunman's Mother

As detectives worked to piece together the shooter's life and motives, they turned to his family for insight. Westman became a person of interest, with investigators hoping she might shed light on her son's mental state, home life or any warning signs before the attack.

But officers say she has not been willing to talk. 'We've reached out several times, but she has not been cooperative,' a police spokesperson told reporters.

Public records show Westman has long-standing ties to Minneapolis and lives near the school. Neighbours described her as quiet and private, rarely seen outside her home.

Officials have not suggested she faces any charges, but they stressed that her perspective could be critical to understanding what led to the shooting.

Why Won't She Cooperate?

Authorities have not disclosed why Westman has refused interviews. Legal experts note that family members are under no obligation to speak with police unless they are subpoenaed. Some suggest she may be acting on legal advice, worried that anything she says could later be used against her.

Her silence has fuelled frustration. At a vigil outside the school, one parent said: 'We deserve to know if there were warning signs. Staying silent only deepens the pain.'

Law enforcement officials expressed similar concern. 'Parents often have the clearest view of what their children are going through,' one source said. 'That information can save lives in preventing future attacks.'

What Happens Next

Investigators say they will continue to pursue other leads, including analysing the shooter's social media activity, digital records and witness testimony from classmates and teachers.

Legal analysts note that Westman could be compelled to testify if investigators believe she holds vital information. For now, she remains outside the scope of criminal charges but under growing public scrutiny.

As Minneapolis mourns the loss of two children and prays for those still in hospital, questions remain about whether the tragedy could have been prevented. Whether Mary Grace Westman chooses to break her silence may determine how quickly those questions are answered.