Broadway superstar Lea Salonga's only child, Nic Chien, recently announced that he had undergone top surgery, marking a significant milestone in his transition journey.

The revelation comes as Chien commemorates Transgender Awareness Week, sharing a shirtless photo proudly showcasing his transformation.

A Milestone in His Transition Journey

At 19 years old, Chien has been candid about his experience as a transmasculine individual, using his platform on Instagram, @nicchien.official, to inspire others navigating similar journeys. Chien began his transition around the age of 14, and in January 2025, he started taking testosterone as part of his gender-affirming journey.

Speaking about his top surgery, he shared on Instagram, 'Was able to finally get top surgery last September. Been waiting to heal enough to post a nice-looking picture of myself 😅. The healing process was brutal! But worth it 🙂‍↕️.'

He explained that the surgery has greatly alleviated his gender dysphoria and boosted his overall mental health, 'Not having to wear a binder, be afraid of judgment, and being able to be shirtless has been one of the most gratifying things EVER.'

The decision to share his experience publicly was also a way to raise awareness and visibility for the transgender community. 'I hope that by opening up about my journey, I can help others feel seen and understood,' he wrote.

Following His Passion for the Arts

Like his mother, Chien has a strong connection to theatre and the arts. He made his professional stage debut in Manila as Alice in Matilda the Musical and has since continued performing, showcasing his versatility and passion.

His casting as Jack in Into the Woods marks a special moment, as he shares the stage with Lea Salonga for the first time in a major production, and it was also his first role as a man.

In addition to theatre, Chien also explores visual arts, having designed cover artwork for one of his mother's singles, highlighting his creative talents beyond the stage.

Lea Salonga: A Proud and Supportive Mother

Throughout Chien's journey, his mother has been a steadfast source of love and support.

She has emphasised the importance of meeting children where they are, saying, 'You have to raise your child the way your child needs to be raised.'

Reflecting on Chien coming out at age 14, she added that parenting a trans child has required patience and understanding, noting, 'I've learned how to raise a child who is their own being.'

On Chien's 19th birthday, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, 'Growing into who you're meant to be makes me incredibly proud.'

Salonga's support has been described as 'fierce' by fans and media alike, highlighting the role of unconditional parental love in the lives of transgender youth.

She has spoken openly about the emotional journey of parenting a trans child, and Nic has shared that open communication and honesty have been essential to their bond in her interview in People's Magazine.

Chien's story not only reflects a personal journey of self-discovery and affirmation but also underscores the importance of visibility for transgender youth and helps to normalise discussion about trans experience.

As Chien continues to build his career in theatre and pursue his passions, his journey serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of support, love, and authenticity — both within families and in the broader community.