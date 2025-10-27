Broadway icon Sutton Foster has captured new public attention following her recent red-carpet appearances with actor Hugh Jackman.

The Tony-winning performer, long admired in theatre circles, found herself trending after walking alongside Jackman at the Song Sung Blue premiere during the 2025 AFI Fest in Los Angeles and the Fetch Pet Gala in New York.

Their debut as a couple not only reignited interest in Jackman's post-divorce life but also sparked curiosity about Foster's career, age and fortune.

Who Is Sutton Foster?

Sutton Lenore Foster was born on 18 March 1975 in Statesboro, Georgia, and raised in Michigan. Known for her remarkable stage versatility, she rose to prominence in 2002 when she starred in Thoroughly Modern Millie, a role that earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She secured her second Tony in 2011 for Anything Goes, establishing herself as one of Broadway's most decorated modern stars.

Over the years, Foster has headlined celebrated productions including The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women and Violet. Beyond the stage, she transitioned into television with the comedy-drama Younger, which ran from 2015 to 2021. The series expanded her fanbase globally, showcasing her ability to balance stage precision with screen charisma.

Sutton Foster Age

Now aged 50, Foster's longevity in show business underscores her discipline and adaptability. She continues to perform and teach, bridging generations of theatre talent.

Her relationship with 57-year-old Hugh Jackman has drawn added attention to their shared creative history. The pair first collaborated in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man, where their chemistry sparked early speculation of a closer bond.

Their recent public outings have confirmed what fans had long suspected: the co-stars' onstage rapport has turned into an offstage partnership. The couple's seven-year age difference has also prompted comparisons of their similar career trajectories — both balancing musical theatre acclaim with crossover success in film and television.

Sutton Foster's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Foster's estimated net worth is around $4 million (approximately £3 million). Much of her income stems from her Broadway career, where top-tier leads can command weekly salaries in the thousands.

Her television projects, concert tours and music albums have added further stability to her earnings.

In addition to performing, she has served as a mentor and occasional guest lecturer in performing arts programmes, helping cultivate the next generation of musical talent. Her financial success reflects both steady artistic achievement and her rare ability to sustain relevance in an unpredictable industry.

Red-Carpet Return with Hugh Jackman

Foster and Jackman's recent public appearances have drawn wide media coverage. At the Fetch Pet Gala in New York, she arrived in a strapless black gown paired with a whimsical book-shaped clutch featuring a French bulldog design.

Days later, the couple turned heads again at the Song Sung Blue premiere, marking their first official red-carpet outing together.

Their romance comes as Jackman continues his post-divorce chapter following his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023.

For Foster, who has been privately navigating her own long-term marriage split from screenwriter Ted Griffin, the partnership represents both a personal and public turning point.

The Theatre Star Who Crossed into Hollywood

As search trends around 'Sutton Foster age', 'Sutton Foster net worth' and 'Sutton Foster Hugh Jackman' climb, interest in her backstory continues to rise. Once celebrated primarily for her stagecraft, Foster is now recognised globally as both a Broadway powerhouse and a central figure in one of Hollywood's most talked-about new relationships.

Her story bridges two worlds — theatre excellence and celebrity fascination — offering a rare glimpse of how a disciplined performer can command the spotlight on her own terms.