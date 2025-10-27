Orlando Bloom appears to have found new romance just months after ending his long-term relationship with Katy Perry, while Perry herself has made headlines for confirming her relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to reports from The Sun, the 48-year-old actor has been seen out and about with a mystery brunette. The pair were spotted enjoying evenings in upscale London locations such as The Rex Rooms and along King's Road in Chelsea. This comes roughly four months after Bloom and Perry quietly ended their engagement.

Bloom and Perry's relationship had seen several reconciliations since they first began dating, but this year's split appears to be final. Despite parting ways, sources close to the pair said the separation was amicable, with both wanting the best for each other and their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, aged four.

A source told The Sun that Bloom is 'keeping things low-key but is dating again'. They added that while he has been seen on a 'string of dates in Chelsea', the actor is keeping it casual and enjoying his time. The Pirates of the Caribbean and Troy star, who once kept his private life guarded, now seems content to re-enter the dating scene on relaxed terms.

A Fresh Chapter for Katy Perry

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's own love life has taken a very public turn. The singer, aged 41, has been romantically linked to Justin Trudeau after the pair were photographed together multiple times over recent months. The relationship became official when the two were seen celebrating Perry's birthday in Paris on 25 October 2025.

The former Canadian Prime Minister became single in August 2023, when he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple, who married in 2005, said the decision followed many meaningful and difficult conversations. They emphasised that they remained close and continued to co-parent their three children together. Despite the separation, both have maintained a respectful and supportive relationship in public.

For their first public outing, Perry and Trudeau attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris. They were seen leaving the venue hand-in-hand, smiling as fans and photographers gathered outside. One fan handed Perry a rose and wished her happy birthday before the couple entered a waiting car and drove away.

Their romance has been building since July, when they were first spotted dining together in Montreal. The following day, they were seen strolling through Mount Royal Park, sparking speculation about a budding relationship. Trudeau later attended one of Perry's concerts during her Lifetimes tour, further fuelling rumours of their connection.

Moving Forward Separately

For Bloom, his quiet return to dating marks a new chapter after years in the public eye alongside Perry. His focus, according to friends, remains on balancing work, parenthood, and personal growth. The actor continues to maintain a friendly relationship with Perry as they co-parent their daughter.

Meanwhile, Perry's romance with Trudeau has shifted the spotlight to one of the most unexpected celebrity pairings of the year. Both seem to be embracing their new beginnings; Bloom through private companionship, and Perry through a very public love story that has captured global attention.