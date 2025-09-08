Taylor Momsen turned heads at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where her sculpted abs became the talk of the red carpet. Dressed in a daring black bralette and a low-slung leather maxi skirt, The Pretty Reckless frontwoman showcased her gothic style with dramatic smoky eyes and bold accessories. At 32, Momsen credited her incredible physique to boxing and a commitment to consistency, calling the sport her latest obsession. Alongside her stunning look, the rocker celebrated the release of her band's latest single 'For I Am Death', teasing fans with promises of an 'absolutely insane' year ahead.

Away from the spotlight, Momsen is just as well known for her acting past as her music career. Fans may still remember her as Jenny Humphrey from the hit series Gossip Girl or even as Cindy Lou Who in 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'. Transitioning into music in her late teens, she carved out her identity as the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless, blending heavy rock influences with her distinctive voice. Momsen has successfully redefined herself as a rock icon, drawing inspiration from bands like Black Sabbath while also becoming a style influencer. Her gothic-inspired outfits and bold beauty choices have made her a fixture in both fashion and music conversations, showing how seamlessly she bridges both worlds.

Taylor Momsen's VMAs 2025 presence proved she's more than just her past roles. With powerful music, striking style and discipline driving her forward, she's cementing her place as a true rock force.