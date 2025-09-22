A single line from a Korean drama has triggered a fierce backlash against one of South Korea's most recognised actresses, Jun Ji Hyun, threatening her £8 million stake in the Chinese entertainment market.

The controversy stems from a scene in episode 4 of political drama Tempest, where Jun's character delivers the line: 'Why does China favour war?' The moment has not only angered viewers in mainland China, but has also led to accusations of anti-China bias, cultural misrepresentation, and deliberate provocation.

What Was Said in Tempest And Why It Caused Outrage

The now-infamous line, delivered mid-scene without apparent irony or clarification, was widely circulated online within hours of broadcast. Mainland netizens were quick to condemn it, stating it misrepresented China's diplomatic stance and falsely suggested aggression as national policy. One user responded: 'China doesn't love war; we pursue peace. This is slander.'

Others viewed the line as more than a script choice; they saw it as a personal insult coming from Jun herself. Given her longstanding popularity in China, fans felt betrayed, with some saying the line had 'shattered the filter' through which they viewed her. Another user added: 'If China truly loved war, you wouldn't be here filming TV dramas!'

The scene's timing has worsened the situation. With current geopolitical tensions running high in East Asia, many felt that including such a line was irresponsible, if not intentional. As of now, neither the production team nor Jun Ji Hyun's agency has issued an official statement.

A Mislabelled City Scene Added Fuel to the Fire

Just days after the controversial line began trending, another scene in Tempest came under scrutiny, this time for geographical inaccuracy. The drama depicted a location with traditional Chinese characters on shopfronts and dim lighting as being set in Dalian, a major city in northern China. In reality, the scene was filmed in Hong Kong.

Mainland viewers immediately objected to the portrayal. Traditional Chinese characters are not used in Dalian, and critics accused the show's creators of either ignorance or deliberate misrepresentation. Some said the portrayal made Dalian appear run-down and outdated — a stark contrast to the city's modern image.

One user commented: 'They made Dalian look terrible. Even though I've never been there, I always thought it was a tourist city.' Others were even more direct, with one remarking: 'If you're going to call it Dalian, why not film in Dalian?'

The issue went beyond creative oversight. Many viewed it as a calculated attempt to depict Chinese cities through a negative lens, possibly to appeal to audiences outside the mainland at the expense of accuracy.

Jun Ji Hyun's Risk in the Chinese Market

Jun Ji Hyun, known for her roles in high-grossing Korean dramas, has until now maintained strong popularity in China. Her previous productions enjoyed widespread acclaim and high ratings, making her one of the few Korean actresses to achieve such sustained success in the mainland market. That goodwill, however, is now under threat.

The silence from Jun and the show's producers has been interpreted by many as a refusal to take accountability. Viewers have questioned whether she recognised the potential backlash of delivering such a line. 'Didn't she realise anything wrong when she delivered that line?' one commenter asked.

Another said: 'This could ruin her entire career in the Chinese market.' The growing calls for a boycott reflect how deeply the incident has affected her standing with fans. As of 22 September 2025, the controversy remains unresolved.