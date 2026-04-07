President Donald Trump's mental fitness came under renewed scrutiny on Monday 6 April after veteran US strategist James Carville claimed on air that the 'rapidly deteriorating' commander-in-chief may not be able to serve out his term and could even resign in 2027.

Carville argued that Trump's decline is now so visible that 'you don't have to be a neurologist' to see it, linking the president's Easter Sunday outburst on Truth Social to what he called a steep cognitive slide.

The latest row followed Trump's Easter message on Sunday 5 April. In a post that drew sharp criticism, the president addressed Iran and the Strait of Hormuz in language critics described as obscene and reckless.

According to reports Carville was reacting to, Trump wrote: 'Open the F---- Strait, you crazy b------', before signing off, 'Praise be to Allah. President Donald J. Trump.' The remarks prompted fresh questions about whether the 79-year-old is fit to handle high-stakes foreign policy.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:05.26 08:03 AM EST pic.twitter.com/9NfbSE7VKB — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 5, 2026

James Carville's 'Rapidly Deteriorating' Donald Trump Warning

Carville, 81, best known as the architect of Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential win, set out his concerns in an interview with Ari Melber on The Beat. He has long argued that Trump is unfit for office, but said the president's condition now appears to be worsening quickly.

'You don't have to be a neurologist or Dr Jonathan Reiner or anything like that,' he said, referring to the cardiologist and CNN medical analyst who has repeatedly questioned Trump's health. 'We've all had experience with people aging. We've all had this experience. And you could just look at the guy as just an average person and say, "This man is deteriorating at a really rapid rate."'

Carville's remarks do not amount to a medical diagnosis. There has been no official confirmation from the White House or Trump's doctors that the president has any diagnosed cognitive disorder, so such claims remain unverified. Even so, they echo a broader argument from critics who say Trump's public behaviour, especially online, has become more erratic.

Before Carville spoke, Melber played a clip of far-right conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones blasting Trump's Iran stance as a 'clown show' and describing him as 'sick'. Carville seized on that as evidence that doubts about Trump are no longer confined to Democrats or mainstream media.

'I don't know, I mean, but it's evident,' Carville said, pointing to infighting among prominent conservative figures. 'Alex Jones sees it, you see, can see it all over the right. Got Megyn Kelly and Tucker [Carlson] fighting with Mark Levin. I can't even keep track of all of them. They hate each other when they hate us.'

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Carville has gone further than most critics by sketching out a possible endgame. He has argued that Trump's recent foreign policy decisions, particularly around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, signal what he calls the 'end of the Republican Party as we knew it'. In his view, the party is in 'descent' and consumed by internal blame, with Trump's age and judgement at the centre of the split.

He has also floated the idea that Trump could step down by next year, particularly if Democrats make gains in Congress and his political leverage weakens. That prediction remains speculative and is not grounded in any on-the-record statement from Trump or his team, who have not publicly responded to Carville's comments.

What is clear is Carville's determination to keep Trump's mental state in the spotlight. He has repeatedly described the president's actions as 'consistently foolish' and 'disconnected', and in previous appearances said Trump lacks, in his words, a 'normal human response'.

That rhetoric has drawn criticism of its own, including from people who share concerns about Trump's judgement. But Carville appears to view the shock factor as part of the message, arguing that the country should not normalise behaviour he sees as dangerous in a sitting president.

Medical voices have added weight to parts of his argument, though in more clinical terms. Dr Vin Gupta, chief medical analyst for MS NOW, recently said Trump is 'exhibiting all the signs of dementia'. Like Reiner, however, Gupta has not examined the president directly, and his comments are based on public appearances rather than a private clinical assessment.

Carville, unconstrained by such caveats, has resorted to crude personal attacks in several viral clips, labelling Trump a 'fat f---', a 'sorry low-life sack of s---' and a 'fat stupid sack of s---'. He was particularly incensed when Trump mocked California governor Gavin Newsom's dyslexia, calling the president 'so f------ inhumane' and asserting that 'a fat stupid sack of s--- can get elected president because that's what you are'.

Behind the profanity and political theatre sits a more serious unresolved question. If Carville and the doctors commenting from afar are right, voters are watching a president decline in plain sight. If they are wrong, a sitting leader is being publicly branded cognitively impaired without firm medical proof.

For now, there is no public clinical evidence that settles the matter either way, and no sign Trump intends to undergo or release comprehensive cognitive testing. Until that changes, claims of a 'rapidly deteriorating' president, and predictions that he could resign before 2027, will remain arguments built on public appearances, partisan interpretation and competing political agendas.