FBI investigators believe the original ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie case are likely genuine, veteran broadcaster Ashleigh Banfield has said, after reviewing letters linked to the missing Arizona woman's suspected abduction. Banfield said on her Drop Dead Serious podcast that federal agents consider the first two ransom notes, sent to TMZ and local television stations in Tucson, to be 'real,' even as newer, more sensational messages continue to surface.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, was allegedly abducted on 1 February. Since then, a stream of anonymous letters and emails has complicated the investigation, with some treated as probable hoaxes or scams. Banfield's comments draw a distinction between the early correspondence, which she says the FBI views as credible, and later messages that are still being assessed. Nothing in the public record independently confirms the authenticity of any of the letters.

FBI Treats Original Ransom Notes as Credible

On her podcast, Banfield, 58, said she had learned new details from TMZ about the earliest ransom notes tied to the case.

'I have learned something from TMZ that I did not know before,' she said on Drop Dead Serious, before describing what she called an increasingly confusing trail of letters. 'So, let's be really clear because it is getting confusing with all of the different letters. The headline is the original letters that came to TMZ and local TV stations in Tucson. There were two letters. They threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie. That information had not been heard until now.'

The original ransom notes sent to local Arizona stations and TMZ “threatened to kill” Nancy Guthrie and the FBI believes they were real. —Ashleigh Banfield https://t.co/POC6XHoDLB pic.twitter.com/6OxD3yCshw — ⓒʜɪʟʟɪɴᴏɪꜱ (@chiIIum) April 7, 2026

According to Banfield, the FBI believes those two original letters were genuine. She did not quote any agent directly or present documents on air, so her account is based on what she says investigators told TMZ. If accurate, the first notes would stand apart in a case already crowded with dubious claims.

Those early letters, as described, threatened to kill Nancy Guthrie and appear separate from the latest messages sent to TMZ. The distinction matters because the newer notes make more dramatic and sometimes conflicting claims about her fate.

New Ransom Claims Clash With Earlier 'Real' Letters

TMZ reported receiving two additional ransom notes on Monday 6 April, the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show for the first time since her mother disappeared. These newer messages went beyond threats, making specific claims about Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts and condition.

In one email, the sender wrote, 'I know where her body is and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin, and I'll tell you,' while also claiming Nancy is 'dead.' Authorities have not confirmed that. There has been no official announcement that a body has been found or that a suspect has been identified, and Nancy Guthrie's status remains publicly unresolved.

The same correspondent also complained about being dismissed as a fraud. 'It is unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam,' the first letter read. 'They are free and the case is frozen but the egos remain hot when it comes to me.'

The writer claimed to have been outside the United States for more than five years and denied involvement in what they called the 'horrific crime,' while still demanding half a bitcoin upfront and the rest only after a public arrest. The structure raises questions about whether investigators are dealing with a genuine source, a scammer, or an attention seeker.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: New 'Have Her Body' Ransom Note Surfaces—Ex-FBI Links It to Savannah's TV Return Nancy Guthrie Update: New 'Have Her Body' Ransom Note Surfaces—Ex-FBI Links It to Savannah's TV Return

A second note, also reported by TMZ, added further uncertainty. 'I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico,' the sender claimed, suggesting Nancy Guthrie might still be alive and held across the border. The same message added, 'I just want what is fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly without having to join a witness protection programme.'

The contradictions are hard to ignore. In one message, the writer claims Nancy Guthrie is dead, then suggests she was seen alive in Mexico. Such inconsistencies are the type investigators tend to treat warily.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is working with the FBI, said every lead is being logged and evaluated. 'All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI,' the department said publicly.

Officials have not endorsed any specific letter or email as authentic, nor have they repeated Banfield's claim that the original notes are being viewed as genuine. For now, the case remains clouded by competing messages, with the earliest notes potentially significant and the latest ones deepening the confusion.