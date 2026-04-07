President Donald Trump's most prominent conservative allies—figures who championed his political rise and backed him through years of controversy—have publicly broken with him this week. Several have called for his removal from office under the 25th Amendment as his threats against Iran provoked widespread alarm.

The shift follows posts on Trump's Truth Social platform in which he threatened to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday evening. Trump wrote on Truth Social: 'Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F-----' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.' On Tuesday morning, he followed up with another post stating, 'A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will.'

When Loyalists Break

The posts provoked backlash—not only from Democrats, but from voices on the right who had long been among the president's most reliable defenders. Conservative commentator Candace Owens wrote on X: 'The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness.' Owens had previously been a vocal Trump supporter throughout his first and second terms, making her rebuke one of the more striking defections of the week.

Former GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—long considered one of Trump's most ardent congressional allies—posted: '25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilisation. This is evil and madness.' Right-wing media figure Alex Jones also called for removal, asking on his show: 'How do we 25th Amendment his ass?' Jones cited concerns over Trump's Iran strategy and warned of nuclear escalation risks.

The 25th amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene. We are beyond madness. https://t.co/b60wlO4OuW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 7, 2026

The Growing List

Former homeland security official Miles Taylor wrote on X that people who helped elect Trump were now warning he is 'demented', naming Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Candace Owens, Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Dan Bilzerian, a prominent Trump backer on social media, posted that Trump 'is an extreme narcissist, he's going to nuke Iran because his ego can't handle that he's losing the war and his lies will be exposed. 25th amendment.'

The following prominent figures — many of them long-standing Trump supporters — have publicly called for or signalled support for his removal:

Candace Owens — conservative commentator

— conservative commentator Marjorie Taylor Greene — former GOP Representative

— former GOP Representative Alex Jones — right-wing media figure

— right-wing media figure Joe Walsh — former GOP Representative

— former GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger — former GOP Representative

— former GOP Representative Ty Cobb — former White House counsel under Trump

— former White House counsel under Trump Scott McConnell — founding editor of The American Conservative magazine

— founding editor of The American Conservative magazine Dan Bilzerian — social media personality and former Trump backer

— social media personality and former Trump backer Miles Taylor — former Department of Homeland Security official

Former GOP Representative Joe Walsh posted: 'His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his religious advisers compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now.'



Former GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger posted: 'This is absolutely insane and 25th amendment grounds in and of itself.'



Tucker Carlson's Warning

Not all prominent conservatives have called for Trump's removal, but concern has broadened. On his show, Tucker Carlson raised escalation risks beyond conventional warfare, warning of 'non-conventional weapons, nuclear weapons of some kind'. Trump told reporters: 'Tucker's a low IQ person that has absolutely no idea what's going on.'

Ty Cobb, a senior attorney during Trump's first term, told Jim Acosta that Trump's posts showed deteriorating mental fitness. 'The cabinet will not invoke the 25th Amendment for a man who is clearly insane,' Cobb said.

There’s a tidal shift happening. People who got Trump elected are warning he’s demented:



Tucker Carlson

Megyn Kelly

Joe Rogan

Candace Owens

Alex Jones

Marjorie Taylor Greene



They see it. Finally. The president is out of control. Will elected Republicans act? — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) April 7, 2026

What the 25th Amendment Requires

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unable to discharge the duties of office. The mechanism has never been used to remove a president. Vice President JD Vance has given no public indication he intends to act on the growing calls. On Tuesday morning, Vance said the United States had 'largely accomplished its military objectives' in Iran and expected the conflict to conclude 'very shortly.'



The significance of this moment lies not in the constitutional likelihood of Trump's removal — legal scholars widely consider it improbable without Republican Cabinet support — but in who is speaking. The calls reflect deep fractures within the Republican Party over Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, with voices that once formed the bedrock of his political coalition now publicly questioning his fitness for office. Whether elected Republicans follow their lead remains the central question as Trump's self-imposed deadline passed on Tuesday evening.