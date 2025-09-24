George R.R. Martin has sparked fresh fury among long-suffering fans of A Song of Ice and Fire with a new update on the hugely anticipated novel, The Winds of Winter.

Despite a 14-year wait for the book, the author has now revealed he is also writing another Dunk and Egg story, sparking despair among followers. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Martin rejected claims he has abandoned the novel to focus on his growing Santa Fe business empire, insisting he is 'still writing.'

'I'm Still Writing': George R.R. Martin's Update on The Winds of Winter

The veteran author said: 'I just want to make one thing clear. While I'm an investor and an owner in some of these things, I do not run them on a daily basis. Every time I announce something on the internet, there's all this crazy talk. 'Oh, he's giving up writing the books!' But I'm still writing. The [sixth] novel, the 'Dunk and Egg' story — those are what I'm focused on.'

Although it is reassuring to learn that he persists in writing The Winds of Winter, it is unexpected that Martin is also developing his next Dunk and Egg novella, despite admitting his difficulty in finalising the sixth instalment.

Earlier this month, an angry fan confronted Martin at WorldCon in Seattle. Collider reported that, during a panel featuring Martin, Brandon Sanderson, Robin Hobb, Rebecca Roanhorse, and Ryan Cahill, a purported "fan" confronted the veteran author in a question-and-answer session, inquiring when he would transfer The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring to another author while suggesting that Martin was 'probably going to die soon.'

The other authors on stage defended Martin before the hosts intervened, as Martin was reportedly comforted by his fellow guests. Subsequently, the panel disbanded, with Martin departing to conduct book signings for appreciative friends and followers.

Will Another Dunk and Egg Story Delay The Winds of Winter?

George R.R. Martin insists that finishing The Winds of Winter remains his top priority, but for long-suffering fans, his actions may speak louder than words.

After a 14-year wait for the sixth book in his epic A Song of Ice and Fire series, the author's schedule is more packed than ever with commitments, from overseeing new HBO shows to writing other stories. This has left many to question if he can truly dedicate his full attention to finally completing the novel.

A Broken Promise? What George R.R. Martin Said About Finishing The Winds of Winter

The author is notorious for breaking his commitment to followers by not engaging in any other projects until he completes The Winds of Winter. He previously stated in a comment on his website, Not A Blog: 'I am not writing anything until I deliver WINDS OF WINTER. Teleplays, screenplays, short stories, introductions, forewords, nothing. And I've dropped all my editing projects but Wild Cards.'

In another blog post, Martin wrote: 'I just need to finish THE WINDS OF WINTER, and then do either A DREAM OF SPRING or volume two of FIRE & BLOOD, and slip in a new Dunk & Egg between each of those in my copious spare time.'

Nonetheless, Martin has now declared his intention to compose another Dunk and Egg story, despite his difficulties in completing The Winds of Winter. While several fans acknowledged their continued anticipation for the book, others had evidently given up waiting.

Martin's admission that he is dividing his time is perhaps the most concrete reason for the continued delay. With Martin now confirming he is actively writing a new Dunk and Egg story alongside his work on the main novel, his focus is clearly split.

This, combined with his commitments to overseeing forthcoming HBO series and managing his various business ventures in Santa Fe, paints a picture of an author with numerous obligations. Considering these competing projects, and the 14-year wait so far, it seems all but certain that the highly anticipated The Winds of Winter will not see the light of day before 2025 comes to a close.

IBTimes UK has reached out to George R.R. Martin for comments.