A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Brookhaven, Georgia, after kittens were allegedly thrown from a moving car on a busy road, leaving at least one dead and prompting a fast‑moving police investigation.

Valentina Tobon Henao now faces a cruelty to animals charge under Georgia law, Brookhaven Police confirmed on Thursday, a day after the alleged incident.

Kittens 'Thrown From Moving Car' on Osborne Road

Police received a call shortly before 2.30pm on Wednesday reporting a silver Toyota Sienna travelling along Osborne Road towards Peachtree Road, a busy corridor lined with homes and small businesses.

The witness told officers that someone inside the vehicle had thrown multiple kittens onto the road as it moved.

The witness also passed on the car's registration number and a description of the driver, giving officers an immediate lead.

Responding officers searched the area and found a dead kitten in the roadway near the 2700 block of Osborne Road.

Investigators traced the registration to a vehicle matching the description given at the scene and determined that Tobon Henao had been driving at the time.

She was located shortly afterwards at a nearby business, where officers carried out further inquiries before arresting her.

Police said probable cause for the arrest was based on the witness's account, physical evidence recovered at the scene, and additional information gathered during the investigation. They have not disclosed what that further evidence involved, nor is there any indication yet of a motive.

Unclear How Many Animals Were Involved

Officers have not said how many kittens were allegedly thrown from the car, or whether any survived. The department described the investigation as active and has not confirmed whether animal control agencies or local shelters have been involved to search for other animals that may have been harmed.

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Brookhaven Police are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, or who has information about other animals that may have been harmed, to come forward. Tipsters are asked to call officers on 404-637-0600.

From the initial call to the announcement of Tobon Henao's arrest took roughly 24 hours, a turnaround police say was aided by the witness's detailed account and the recovery of physical evidence at the scene.

Potential Charges and Next Steps

The cruelty to animals charge under Georgia law can apply to a broad range of conduct, from neglect to direct physical abuse, and police have not specified which subsection they intend to pursue. Prosecutors will ultimately decide how the case proceeds, and further charges have not been ruled out should investigators establish that more kittens were involved.

No details have yet emerged about whether Tobon Henao has legal representation or has entered a plea, and no first court appearance date has been made public. Court records had not surfaced at the time of the police announcement.

For now, Brookhaven Police say the investigation remains ongoing, with the focus on establishing exactly how many animals were involved and whether any survived. For residents who use Osborne Road daily, the case has become a reminder of Wednesday's events.