A four-year-old boy described by neighbours as a 'happy' and 'energetic' child is at the centre of one of Australia's most disturbing murder investigations. A separate media report alleged that the young boy's mum made comments about cannibalism following his death, though this claim has not been confirmed by police.

The unnamed 32-year-old woman from New South Wales has been charged with domestic violence-related murder after police found her son's body inside their Wyong home on Saturday. While authorities have confirmed the child suffered significant injuries, investigators are also said to be examining claims of cannibalism after the woman allegedly made references to it during conversations with police, according to the separate report.

Detectives have not confirmed that any physical evidence supports those claims, and investigations remain ongoing.

Australian Mum Walked Into Police Station

The investigation began shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday when the woman entered Wyong Police Station on the New South Wales Central Coast.

After speaking with her, officers became concerned about the welfare of her 4-year-old son. The officers travelled to the woman's home, where they found the young boy deceased inside the property. Police have confirmed the boy had injuries but have declined to elaborate further, stating they are not speculating on the specifics while forensic examinations and a post-mortem continue.

Superintendent Chad Gillies said officers involved in the case had been offered welfare support given the confronting nature of the scene they encountered. 'We owe it to that little boy' to conduct a thorough investigation, he said.

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Cannibalism Allegations Remain Under Investigation

A separate media report claimed detectives are investigating allegations of cannibalism after the woman allegedly made disturbing comments during interviews with police. Authorities have not publicly confirmed those reports or said whether forensic evidence supports the allegations. Investigators have stressed that they are exploring every possible line of inquiry while awaiting specialist forensic results.

The woman has been charged with domestic violence-related murder. She did not apply for bail during a brief court appearance on Sunday and remains in custody. The case is next listed for court on 1 September.

'He Was All Happy'

As news of the investigation spread, neighbours struggled to reconcile the allegations with the little boy they remembered. One neighbour, who had previously repaired the mum's vehicle, recalled regularly seeing the child walking a dog around the neighbourhood.

'[He] was all happy... He was very energetic,' the neighbour said.

Others described him as an 'angel of a kid' and the 'happiest kid' his neighbours have ever seen.

Those memories have made the allegations even harder for the local community to comprehend, with residents saying nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

Family Involved in Domestic Violence Incident

The mum and the boy reportedly relocated to their home in Wyong earlier this year following reports of alleged domestic violence involving an ex-partner. Police have not indicated whether that background has any connection to the child's death.

Detectives are continuing to examine the home, forensic evidence, and witness statements as they work to establish exactly what happened before the four-year-old died. For now, authorities have urged the public not to speculate beyond the facts confirmed by investigators, stressing that many aspects of the case remain under investigation.