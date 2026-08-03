A 79-year-old former human rights lawyer has launched legal action against the Metropolitan Police and the RSPCA, alleging officers used excessive force while removing her disabled cat during an animal welfare intervention. Days later, the cat died while in the charity's care, transforming what began as a animal welfare investigation into a complex legal dispute.

The case centres on Rita, a 17-month-old cat born with severe disabilities affecting her back legs. Her owner, Katherine Theodotou, maintains the animal received specialist veterinary treatment and devoted care throughout her life. The RSPCA, however, says it acted after veterinary professionals raised serious concerns about Rita's welfare.

The competing accounts are now expected to be examined in court as Theodotou pursues claims against both organisations.

Police Raid Sparks Legal Action

According to court filings, Theodotou alleges six Metropolitan Police officers forced entry into her London home while assisting the RSPCA in executing a court-authorised warrant to remove Rita. She claims officers pushed her to the floor before taking the cat from the property, describing the operation as unnecessary and disproportionate.

Dr. Katherine Theodotou & Former Solicitor Is Suing The Met Police & RSPCA For Smashing Into Her London Home With An Axe, Pushing The 79 Year Old To The Floor To Seize Her 15 Month Old Cat Rita Following Reports That It Was Mistreated.

The Cat Unfortunately Died In Their Care. pic.twitter.com/9sTjUIvK2m — Kev London .K.media (@kevlondon4) August 2, 2026

The Metropolitan Police disputes any suggestion that officers acted unlawfully. In a statement, the force said officers 'lawfully executed a warrant of entry into the claimant's property' while assisting the RSPCA.

Theodotou, a former solicitor who was struck off by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in 2022 following findings that included breaches of accounting rules, is seeking damages against both organisations.

Her legal claims include allegations of assault, battery, trespass and negligence against the Metropolitan Police, alongside claims of negligence and harassment against the RSPCA. None of those allegations has yet been determined by the court.

Two Very Different Versions Of Rita's Care

At the centre of the dispute is a fundamental disagreement over Rita's condition before she was removed. Theodotou argues the intervention was based on what she describes as an inaccurate and malicious veterinary assessment.

She says Rita's disability required specialist care rather than euthanasia or removal, adding that she spent significant sums on veterinary treatment and adaptations designed to keep the cat comfortable despite her mobility problems. The RSPCA presents a markedly different account.

According to evidence presented during earlier court proceedings, the charity acted after receiving concerns from veterinary professionals who had previously treated Rita.

Its barrister told the court the cat's condition was 'extremely concerning' and alleged there had been a 'significant deterioration since discharge,' together with evidence suggesting inadequate hygiene, nursing care and monitoring within the home. Those allegations are strongly denied by Theodotou.

Rita Died Before Ownership Hearing

The legal dispute took an unexpected turn before magistrates were due to determine ownership of the cat. Rita died while in RSPCA care only days before that hearing was scheduled to take place. The circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been fully established.

Following Rita's death, Theodotou asked the court to return the cat's body so she could commission an independent post-mortem examination. The request was refused. Instead, the judge ordered that a joint post-mortem be carried out by an RSPCA veterinarian alongside an independent veterinary expert nominated by Theodotou.

This is The Next Pnut The UK police CHOPPED DOWN this 79-year old woman's door to seize her cat she has had for the last 10 years Disabled cat named Rita



SHE WAS PUSHED VIOLETNLY TO THE GROUND AND THE CAT WAS STOLEN FOR NO REASON WITH THREATS OF IT BEING EUTHATNIZED



this… pic.twitter.com/jKuZuBXq2I — KODAQ (@KodaqSOL) August 2, 2026

Explaining the decision, the judge said the arrangement would allow both parties to obtain the information they sought regarding Rita's death before her remains were returned to her owner. The findings of that examination have not yet been made public.

Wider Questions About Animal Welfare Powers

Although the case centres on one cat, it raises broader questions about the balance between animal welfare enforcement and individual rights.

The courts will ultimately need to examine whether the intervention was justified, whether the warrant was executed proportionately, and whether either organisation bears responsibility for what followed.

For the Metropolitan Police, the issue is whether officers acted lawfully while assisting the execution of a court-authorised warrant. For the RSPCA, the case focuses on whether the charity acted appropriately in removing Rita and whether its subsequent care met acceptable veterinary standards. Those issues remain unresolved.

Until the court hears the evidence in full, neither Theodotou's allegations nor the RSPCA's account has been judicially tested. With Rita's death now central to the proceedings and the results of the joint post-mortem still pending, the case is likely to remain under close scrutiny as it moves through the courts.