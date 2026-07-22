A viral video showing a woman allegedly slamming a young child into a stroller before being defended by a man claiming to be the child's father has sparked widespread outrage online and prompted a police investigation in Colorado.

The footage has amassed more than 25 million views on TikTok and has been widely shared on Reddit, where many users have called for authorities to intervene.

Law enforcement has reportedly launched an investigation after officers became aware of the viral video.

Police said they did not receive any emergency calls about the alleged incident when it occurred.

The footage, filmed by Jason Gutterman of Amagansett Press, shows him confronting the woman before becoming embroiled in an argument with the man, who repeatedly insisted the situation was 'none of your business.'

The Incident Caught on Camera

The video was recorded by Gutterman while filming what he described as 'man on the street' content along Meadow Drive in Vail.

The footage appears to show a woman pushing a child in a stroller as the child attempts to climb out.

Gutterman alleges the woman then forcefully pushed the child back into the stroller several times, prompting him to intervene.

Read more Former Florida Corrections Officer Under Investigation After Video Shows Alleged Assault on 9-Year-Old Stepdaughter Former Florida Corrections Officer Under Investigation After Video Shows Alleged Assault on 9-Year-Old Stepdaughter

He can be heard saying: 'That's a little rough, don't you think?'

Moments later, a man identifying himself as the child's father approached Gutterman and challenged him for confronting the woman.

The Confrontation

The man criticised Gutterman for speaking to the woman, saying he should 'keep your opinions to yourself.'

When Gutterman argued that the alleged treatment of the child made it a public matter, the man replied: 'None of your business.'

Gutterman responded: 'Well, if she wants to do it in public, it is my business.'

The father then asked whether Gutterman had ever struck his own children.

Gutterman replied that he had not before saying: 'Your wife's abusive.'

He continued: 'You should be that upset that she slammed that kid into a stroller three times. Not upset with me. Get a grip on yourself.'

At another point, Gutterman said: 'Little kids getting abused in the middle of the street and you're worried about somebody taking pictures.'

Internet Reacts To Viral Video

The video prompted widespread condemnation online, with many users expressing concern for the child's welfare.

Among the most widely shared reactions were: 'Child abuse is everybody's business,' 'If he's defending her, what does he do to the kid?' and 'Imagine how she treats that baby in the privacy of her home.'

As the video went viral, some social media users claimed to have identified the woman as former Keiser University admissions director Michelle Peterman and the man as VeraData founder Michael Peterman.

She is Michelle Peterman, Director of Admissions at Kaiser University and he is Michael Peterman founder of VeraData in Serasota, FL.



~ Staff — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) July 18, 2026

Their identities have not been confirmed by authorities.

Keiser University has since said Michelle Peterman is no longer employed by the institution.

Investigation Underway

As reported by Vail Daily, Vail Police Chief Ryan Kenney said officers only became aware of the alleged incident after a member of staff viewed the viral footage.

'We were unaware of any child abuse allegations until a member of our staff watched the video on Monday morning, two days after the incident occurred,' Kenney said.

Police confirmed an investigation is under way.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or charges, and no further details about the child or the adults shown in the video have been released.