A New Jersey sheriff's sergeant who led his agency's K-9 unit now faces criminal charges after his two police dogs died of heat stroke inside a locked patrol vehicle he allegedly left them in for about seven hours.

Cody Henderson, a K-9 sergeant with the Salem County Sheriff's Office, was charged this week with multiple counts of animal cruelty over the deaths of Rip, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, and Boomer, a six-year-old springer spaniel.

Prosecutors allege the dogs were shut inside a switched-off vehicle with the windows closed and the K-9 heat alarm inactive between roughly 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on 29 May 2026, while Henderson remained inside a county courthouse. A necropsy concluded the animals most likely died from hyperthermia, and the case has ignited public anger across South Jersey and beyond.

Seven Hours In A Sealed Vehicle On A Warm Spring Day

According to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office, Henderson discovered both dogs dead in his vehicle at around 3:30 p.m. on 29 May and drove them to an animal hospital in Delaware, where they were pronounced dead. The sheriff's office then referred the matter to prosecutors, prompting an immediate investigation.

Investigators allege the vehicle was not running during the seven hours, the windows stayed closed, no emergency alert system was triggered, and indoor kennels that were immediately available at the sheriff's complex went unused. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 27C (81F) in Salem that day, a temperature at which the interior of a closed car can climb well beyond 49C (120F) within an hour.

The charging affidavit states that sheriff's office surveillance video and county key fob logs place Henderson inside the courthouse throughout the day without returning to check on the dogs. Prosecutors say they do not believe any vehicle or equipment failure contributed to the deaths.

Disabled Heat Alarm At The Centre Of The Investigation

Central to the case is the vehicle's 'Hot-N-Pop' system, a standard safety device in K-9 cruisers. The mechanism is designed to trigger the horn and emergency lights, lower the windows, and send an alert to the handler's device when the temperature inside climbs to a dangerous level. Investigators allege the system had been turned off on the day the dogs died.

A police officer in New Jersey has been arrested for killing 2 dogs after leaving his K-9 partners unattended inside his SUV for 7 hours from 8:30am to 3:30pm in the blistering sun.



The vehicle's engine was turned off, the windows were fully rolled up, and the temperature inside… pic.twitter.com/PeCbsd8F9d — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 11, 2026

Court documents also indicate the vehicle had previously been flagged for an air conditioning problem, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors nonetheless maintain that the equipment itself was not the cause, pointing instead to the alleged failure to activate the alarm, ventilate the vehicle, or use the available kennels.

Henderson, 41, first joined the sheriff's office in March 2009, left in 2013 for a post with Salem City's police department, then returned to the county in September 2017. He graduated from a police K-9 training programme in 2022 and was promoted to sergeant in May of last year, taking charge of the agency's K-9 unit as the primary handler for both dogs.

When reached by phone this week, he declined to comment, and court records did not list an attorney for him.

Charges, Suspension, And A Grieving Department

The prosecutor's office has charged Henderson with two counts each of inflicting unnecessary cruelty on an animal, failing to provide necessary care, unlawfully restraining an animal in conditions exposing it to adverse environmental conditions for more than 30 minutes, and third-degree counts of purposely, knowingly, or recklessly causing an animal's death through neglect. The third-degree offences carry a potential sentence of up to five years in prison on conviction.

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Henderson has been suspended pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal affairs investigation, with his pay set to cease on 13 July under state law. His first court appearance is scheduled for 30 July at Salem County Court. The allegations have not been tested in court, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

In a statement, the Salem County Sheriff's Office said it remained 'deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our K-9 partners, Rip and Boomer', describing the pair as 'valued members of our law enforcement family' whose service would not be forgotten. Rip had worked in patrol and narcotics detection for nearly three years, while Boomer served five years as a bomb-detection dog.

The deaths first drew local outrage when the sheriff's office announced them in June, with residents demanding an explanation, and the story spread widely online this week as the charges were confirmed. Video of the case circulated on social media, where users questioned how a trained K-9 handler could leave two dogs in a sealed cruiser for the length of an entire working day.

Two working dogs who spent their lives detecting danger for others died from a threat that a single button press was built to prevent.