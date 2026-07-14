Victoria Cranmer, a 25-year-old babysitter in New Jersey, was arrested after police alleged she recorded and shared a video showing the sexual abuse of a young boy on Snapchat, even as the investigators traced the footage to a bathroom in a Little Egg Harbour home on 6 May.

The case surfaced after Cranmer's former roommate, identified in court records as 'Ms. P', reportedly discovered the video on a mobile phone, returned after being asked to leave the residence. According to an affidavit of probable cause cited by Patch, the roommate found a 14-second clip showing Cranmer laughing while behaving inappropriately with the child in a bathroom. The footage, authorities say, became the central piece of evidence that triggered the police investigation and her arrest last week.

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Victoria Cranmer Babysitter Case Evidence Emerges

Investigators said the phone, originally given to Cranmer by the same roommate, contained the disturbing video along with other material uncovered later through a search warrant. Detectives from the Little Egg Harbour Police Department seized the device and obtained a warrant on 28 May, according to NJ.com.

Police allege Cranmer was identified through several markers in the footage, including her voice, distinctive tattoos, and the location itself, which matched her bathroom. One tattoo, described in court filings as depicting 'boobs' on her leg, was cited during the identification process.

The roommate, according to the affidavit, saved the video and locked Cranmer out of the account before alerting authorities. The documents describe her reaction as immediate and alarmed, stating she 'freaked out' upon seeing the clip.

Snapchat Sexual Abuse Video Allegedly Shared

What followed was a broader review of Cranmer's conduct while living in the home. During that time, she regularly babysat both the roommate's daughter and the young son of another woman, identified as 'Ms. H'.

It can be recalled that concerns about the boy's behaviour had already begun to surface before the video's discovery. According to court documents, the child's mother noticed changes in his behaviour, including an apparent aversion to bathing, after spending time with Cranmer.

The filings also allege that Cranmer would bathe herself with the boy. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the child's exact age, only stating he was under 13. However, the affidavit reportedly states that the boy is young enough to wear diapers, a detail that has heightened the seriousness of the case.

Police Investigation Into Babysitter Sexual Abuse

A search of the phone, investigators said, uncovered additional videos involving Cranmer and the boy in the same bathroom setting. At least one of the videos was allegedly shared on Snapchat, according to New Jersey 101.5.

Cranmer was taken into custody last Tuesday and booked into Ocean County Jail in Toms River. She now faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and possession of such material, according to authorities.

Officials have not disclosed further details about the ongoing investigation or whether additional charges could follow. For now, the case rests heavily on digital evidence and witness accounts, with prosecutors expected to scrutinise how the material was created and distributed.