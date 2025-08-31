'Women Are No Longer Safe': Critics Blame Surge in Migrant Crime Across Europe
From shocking statistics in Britain to horrifying assaults across the continent, Europe's women are paying the price of failed migration policies.
It is the nightmare no government dares to fully admit: women are no longer safe in Europe. The numbers are staggering, the crimes horrifying, yet silence continues to prevail in high offices. When the facts are laid bare, the headline sadly writes itself.
Britain's Silent Rape Crisis
Britain is in the grip of a rape epidemic. Official records show 71,227 rapes were reported in 2024 alone, placing the country among the highest for sexual attacks worldwide. Even more shocking, rape offences have risen by a staggering 438 per cent since 2013.
Critics argue this explosion coincides with mass migration policies, particularly Angela Merkel's controversial 'Refugees Welcome' model, which opened Europe's borders to hundreds of thousands from culturally different backgrounds.
Adding insult to injury, British women are denied even the most basic means of self-defence. Pepper spray, legal in much of the world, is classified as a prohibited weapon in the UK. Women are effectively disarmed, left vulnerable against predators who know their victims cannot fight back.
Migrant Horror Stories Unfold
The chilling statistics are reflected in story after story.
In Spain, a female bus driver was attacked after rejecting advances from a North African migrant.
In England, a Pakistani man named Muhammad attempted to rape a 13-year-old schoolgirl. His defence was: 'I couldn't control myself, she is very attractive.' The sheer casualness of the statement left observers stunned, offering a glimpse into a mindset at odds with European norms.
Norway was shaken when a woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight in the town of Hønefoss. Police later shot the suspect, another migrant, in the foot to subdue him.
Elsewhere, reports revealed that a Pakistani migrant living at the Bell Hotel had been storing long-barrelled weapons, raising fears of crimes even worse than those already exposed.
What Links These Atrocities?
While not every crime is committed by migrants, the surge in high-profile cases has become impossible to ignore. Critics argue European leaders have unleashed a social time bomb by ignoring cultural incompatibilities and refusing to deport offenders. Instead, victims are often left voiceless while media outlets downplay the migrant connection.
A Cry for Justice
Women across Europe are crying out for protection, but instead of offering solutions, governments appear paralysed. Tough questions are being asked: Why is it illegal for women to carry pepper spray? Why are serial offenders granted asylum instead of deportation? And most crucially – how many more must suffer before leaders admit their policies have failed?
Until those answers come, the reality remains grim: women in Europe are more vulnerable today than they were a decade ago.
Behind every statistic lies a ruined life, a grieving family, and a silent cry that justice has not yet answered.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN National