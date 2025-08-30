The British government has announced a nationwide test of the UK emergency alert system to ensure it functions effectively during real life-threatening emergencies.

Compatible phones and tablets across the country will receive an alert featuring a loud siren-like sound and vibration lasting about 10 seconds. Recipients are advised that no action is required during the test, but staying informed could prove crucial in future emergencies.

What Is the UK Emergency Alert System?

The UK emergency alert system is a government service designed to warn residents of serious local emergencies, including extreme weather events like wildfires, flooding, or powerful storms.

When activated, the system sends alerts to mobile devices with a loud sound and vibration—even if the device is set to silent.

Some phones may also read the message aloud. Alerts include safety advice and links to official government websites. Only emergency services and government officials operate the system, ensuring timely and accurate warnings without accessing phone numbers or location settings.

When Will UK Residents Receive the Alert?

According to GOV.UK, the test notification will be sent precisely at 3 pm on Sunday, 7 September 2025. This is part of a wider government exercise throughout autumn 2025, which also tests pandemic response readiness.

An estimated 87 million compatible phones and tablets will receive the alert, which will state:

'This is a test of emergency alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby. You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh.'

Who Can Receive Emergency Alerts?

According to Yahoo News, only devices using 4G or 5G networks will receive these emergency alerts. Older 3G or lower network devices will not. The alerts are based on the phone's current location, not the registered address or workplace. Location services do not need to be turned on for the alert to appear.

The system supports people with hearing or visual impairments by sending audio, vibration, and flashing light signals, all of which can be customised for accessibility.

What Receivers Can Expect

When the alert arrives, users will hear a loud siren-like noise and feel a vibration lasting about 10 seconds. The message may also be read aloud, followed by an onscreen message with emergency advice and links.

Recipients are urged not to look at or respond to alerts while driving or cycling. Drivers should pull over safely before checking alerts. National Highways warned that using a mobile phone while driving could result in fines and penalty points on licences. If stopping isn't possible, drivers should listen to live radio updates instead.

Can Brits Opt Out?

Users can opt out of receiving emergency alerts if they wish. iPhone users can disable alerts through Settings by turning off Severe and Emergency Alerts. Android users can do the same in device settings.

If these options are unavailable, contacting the phone manufacturer is recommended. Turning off the phone entirely also stops alerts. Opting out may be particularly important for vulnerable individuals, such as victims of domestic abuse who carry secret phones.

🚨 Emergency Alerts system national test on Sun 7 Sept at 3pm. Compatible mobile phones and tablets will make a loud, siren-like sound.



📱Driving? Don't reach for or hold your mobile phone. You could be fined, and get points on your licence.



More at: https://t.co/hhCFXGQW2i pic.twitter.com/CKcuTHV3Hm — National Highways (@NationalHways) August 18, 2025

Other Important Notes

The Emergency Alerts system does not replace local news, radio, TV, or social media communications. People without compatible devices will still receive updates through traditional emergency channels.

Alerts will appear in English throughout the UK and Welsh in Wales. Phones must be in normal mode to receive messages; aeroplane mode disables them entirely. The system functions like a fire alarm—quiet most of the time but always ready to alert when needed.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: 'We do not use the system often, but like the fire alarm in your home, it is always on standby should we need to act.'

This national test will help ensure the system is ready to protect the public at any time.