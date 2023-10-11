In a bid to limit misinformation on the platform, X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new feature that lets you allow only verified users to reply to your posts.

The social media giant has been undergoing a radical overhaul since Elon Musk purchased it last year. For instance, X added live video streaming and downloads last month.

X's latest feature enables users to limit replies to their posts (F.K.A. tweets). While anyone can reply to a post by default, X users will now be able to allow only verified users to reply. This newly announced feature is available to everyone on the platform. It will reportedly help X curb misinformation. According to Musk, it will also play a vital role in minimising spam bots.

This should help a lot with spam bots https://t.co/OYgsYD6QUz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023

You can follow these steps if you want to have only verified accounts reply to your posts:

After opening X, click on the compose post button.

Tap on the globe icon before sharing the post.

Everyone will be selected by default.

You can choose verified accounts from the list of options.

Alternatively, you can choose to get replies only from accounts you follow or accounts you mention.

The premium subscription for X costs £9.60 per month in the UK. With the subscription, you get:

A verification tick.

The ability to write longer posts

Edit existing posts.

Prioritised search results.

Despite these changes, X has been catching flak for allowing hate speech, disinformation and spam to run rampant on the social media platform after Musk's acquisition. According to the EU (European Union), X has the highest ratio of disinformation among popular social media platforms.

As if that weren't enough, X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently acknowledged that the social media platform has been losing daily active users since Musk's takeover. The folks at The Register believe Musk doesn't seem to be focusing on addressing such concerns.

Instead, the publication claims the 52-year-old tech mogul is making changes that could end up boosting disinformation and malicious content on the platform. For instance, X recently removed headlines displayed alongside links to articles.

This change allowed users to see only posters' take on content. Also, this made it more likely for X users to encounter disinformation. Blocking non-paying users could do the same since paid X users comprise several problematic accounts, the site explains.

Apparently, Musk's changes at X are aimed at increasing profit or improving statistics. For example, removing headlines in posts shrinks the screen real estate, which is ideally occupied by each title. As a result, it displays more posts and therefore increases statistical engagement.