Each time a company launches a new product, it is a fact that a batch or a few units will have defects. Quality control testing are carried out at random and these are usually done for short periods of time as not to delay production. Thus, when reports of certain issues begin to circulate shortly after the items are in the hands of consumers, these are carefully investigated and addressed almost immediately. Microsoft recently exposed a hoax that claims the Xbox Series X was overheating.

On launch day, official forums, message boards, and social media were quickly swamped by complaints regarding the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. What many thought was a hardware-related problem turned out to caused by the Xbox Live servers being flooded by concurrent attempts from users to log in to Xbox Live.

Apparently, the console needs to go through a one-time system handshake online before it can be used. Given, that it is difficult for the average consumer to figure out which ones among the many rumours and hoaxes are true, gaming industry pundits shared information that can help. In an article published by Windows Central, their team compiled the most popular issues that turned out to be fake.

Xbox Series X on fire

Perhaps the most alarming rumour that made its way online pertains to a video showing the flagship game system with smoke coming out of the top vent. Given that this would have led to a massive recall if proven to be true, this was immediately scrutinised by experts.

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

The official Xbox Twitter account eventually posted a message: "We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X."

The console is loud and hot

This is purportedly what led to the hoax that was detailed above. After the controversial "Red Ring of Death" (RROD) problem that plagued several versions of the Xbox 360, Microsoft's engineers acknowledged that it was caused by poor cooling performance. As such, the manufacturer invested its resources to ensure that overheating never becomes an issue again. People who have reviewed the Xbox Series X assure buyers that as long as it is in a well-ventilated area it will function normally and quietly.

It appears safe to say that the Xbox Series X has been properly designed and manufactured to perform without any issued. As long as owners follow the basic usage directions, the game system will deliver a next-generation experience in gaming. To maximise its features, some users might need to upgrade their TV to take advantage of the higher resolution and framerate it can muster.