While the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are already available in China since December last year, the smartphones are yet to be launched internationally. Here's what consumers need to know about the branch's latest flagship models.

Xiaomi 13 release date

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro were officially released to the Chinese market on December 11, 2022. Since December 14, 2022, both models have been available for purchase by consumers in China

Xiaomi has not made an official announcement yet about the phones' availability in international markets. However, the company usually timed the global launch of its previous smartphones in March so it's highly likely that the same would happen in 2023, according to Pocket-lint.com.

The company has already confirmed that it will be present at the upcoming MWC 2023 event, which runs from February 27 to March 2. There are speculations that the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will be announced or even launched at the event.

Xiaomi 13 price

There's no official word yet about the international pricing of the new smartphones, but their current prices in China may be useful as a gauge. The Xiaomi 13 starts at ¥3,999 in China, which is about $575 / £465 / €540. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at ¥4,999, which is about $715 / £585 / €680.

However, it must be noted that the international pricing was quite different in 2022. For instance, the MSRP for Xiaomi 12 in Europe is €899 MSRP, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro went for €1099. It's likely that the Xiaomi 13 models will fall closely in line with the 12 series when it comes to international pricing.

Display

The Xiaomi 13 features a 6.36-inch 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. This means users won't have any problem using the phone even on bright sunny days. It has a resolution of 1080×2400 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED and also has a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. It has a higher resolution of 1440×3200 and sports an LTPO panel, which "allows for dynamically variable refresh rates without the need for an extra controller, so it'll be more efficient with its battery usage, despite the higher resolution."

Xiaomi 13 specs, hardware

The base Xiaomi 13 model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There are two RAM options (8GB or 12GB) and three storage capacity options (128/256/512GB). The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery + 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, which is still a rarity in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same 8 or 12GB RAM options, and 128/256/512GB storage. But it has a larger 4820mAh battery and faster 120W wired charging. It also boasts 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13 cameras

The cameras on Xiaomi 13 are said to be mostly inherited from the Xiaomi 12. It sports a 50MP main camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture with OIS, optical image stabilization and phase-detect autofocus, and a 32MP front camera. "The exception is the telephoto camera, which replaces the weak 5MP macro snapper on the 12," Pocket-lint noted.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro still has a 50MP main camera but boasts a much larger Sony IMX989 - 1-inch sensor. "This is the same sensor that we saw on Xiaomi 12S Ultra in 2022, and it's also featured on the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro+. So we know it's capable of some incredible results, and Xiaomi's partnership with Leica should only strengthen that performance," the publication added.

The front camera is the same 32MP unit as the standard Xiaomi 13.