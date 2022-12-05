The Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones were originally slated to launch in China on December 1. However, Xiaomi postponed the launch for unknown reasons.

Moreover, details about the new Xiaomi 13 series launch date are still scarce. So, Xiaomi fans are currently waiting with bated breath for the company to share further updates.

In the meantime, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has popped up on the SIRIM and BIS databases. This is a major sign that the handset is headed to the Indian and Malaysian markets soon.

The BIS and SIRIM certifications were recently spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. Both websites confirm that the handset carries model number 2210132G.

The SIRIM certification also reveals the device will launch as the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Aside from that, the certification website does not divulge any other detail about the handset.

However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has been subject to multiple leaks lately. So, we already have a lot of information on the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone.

The 13 Pro will not retain the rear panel design of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro. A set of recently leaked images show it will have a square-shaped camera bump with rounded edges.

Furthermore, this rear-mounted camera setup will house a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with OIS support. The remaining two cutouts will accommodate a 50MP ultra-wide and an OIS-assisted 50MP 3.2x optical zoom telephoto lens.

Also, the phone sports a 6.73 inches display that might support 2K resolution. This screen reportedly supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,900 nits of peak brightness, and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will be powering the handset. This processor comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will probably use a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging to draw its juices.

This cell might also support 10W reverse wireless charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will deliver improved power management at the time of charging with the help of the Surge G1 chip.

The device will reportedly have an IR blaster as well. Other notable features include an IP68-rated chassis, NFC, and a cyber-engine linear motor.

The standard Xiaomi 13 Pro weighs 229 grams, while the leather back variant weighs 210 grams. The phone is 8.38mm thick. The leatherback model has a thickness of 8.7mm.