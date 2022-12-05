Oppo might unveil the Find N2 Flip clamshell-style foldable smartphone alongside the Find N2 at its mid-December event. However, the brand hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the Find N2 series yet.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, an official-looking design render of the Find N2 Flip has surfaced online. The latest leak gives us a glimpse into the Find N2 Flip's outer panel.

Notably, the outer panel houses the secondary display, the optics, as well as the hinge cover of the Find N2 Flip. To recap, the outward appearance of the foldable device was recently revealed via a live video.

The new design render was originally shared on Weibo. It has been reshared by noted leaker Abhishek Yadav via a tweet. The render confirms the Find N2 Flip will be available in a white colour option.

Also, there are a couple of circular cutouts next to the tall cover screen. These cutouts will probably accommodate the phone's dual camera setup. There's an LED flash module sitting below the sensors.

We can see the Oppo branding in the bottom left corner on the back. The left spine houses the volume buttons, while the right side has the power button.

This power button will probably serve as a fingerprint scanner. According to previously leaked specifications, the Find N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels.

This will be an E6 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the selfie camera.

The phone might get a 3.26 inches outer display. Under the hood, it is likely to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. Oppo is reportedly planning to launch the handset in multiple storage configurations.

Also, the Find N2 Flip might use a 4300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support to draw its juices. The rear panel will feature two cameras, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor.

Aside from this, the phone will have an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera on the back. Upfront, there's a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for capturing selfies.

The boot might boot Android 13 OS with ColorOS 13 on top. The Find N2 Flip is expected to go official outside China. However, it is unclear whether Oppo will launch the foldable phone in the US, UK, India, and other major markets.