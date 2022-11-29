With the official confirmation of the Xiaomi 13 series phones' launch date, the competition in the smartphone market is about to heat up starting next month. Here's what we know about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi 13 series launch date

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 series. The launch event is set on December 1 at 7 PM Beijing time, according to GSMArena. It was also confirmed that MIUI 14 will be launched along with the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro phones.

Specs and features

As shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Xiaomi 13 will feature a flat OLED screen bordered by 1.61 mm thick bezels on the top and sides with a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom at 1.81mm. Users will be able to easily hold the phone with one hand as it will only be 71.5mm in width.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor, according to Mint. The report added that a Xiaomi 13 Pro, which featured an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores, clocked at 2.02GHz on the Geekbench listing site. Meanwhile, its primary core was reported to have a clock speed of 3.19GHz.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was assigned with model number 2210132C, scored 1504 and 5342 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The Geekbench listing mentioned that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will run on Android 13 operating system and will feature 12GB of RAM.

Numerous sources suggest that the new smartphones will be offered in two RAM variants – 8GB and 12GB. In terms of internal storage capacity, reports suggest that there will be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options.

The new Xiaomi phones are rumored to feature a rear triple camera configuration. The sensors might include a 50MP Sony IMX989 as the primary, a 50MP ultrawide angle lens, and a second 50MP telephoto lens. The front will feature a 32MP camera for selfies.