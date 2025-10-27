Paramount is set to lose one of its biggest creative powerhouses, Taylor Sheridan, after the Yellowstone creator signed a long-term deal with NBCUniversal, marking one of the most high-profile talent moves in recent years.

The new agreement begins with a five-year film deal starting next year, once Sheridan's current commitments with Paramount come to an end. A television deal will follow in 2029, when his existing TV contract with Paramount expires.

Sheridan is the creative force behind some of Paramount's biggest hits, including Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1923 and 1883, as well as Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

Rift with Paramount

The deal comes after growing tensions between Sheridan and Paramount's leadership. According to Puck, which first broke the story, Sheridan was unhappy with the company's new management team following its merger with Skydance in August.

Belloni reported that Sheridan was disappointed when several of the executives he had worked closely with were dismissed or sidelined after the merger, including former Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy, who had maintained a direct relationship with him.

The situation reportedly worsened when Paramount's incoming streaming chief Cindy Holland began questioning the huge budgets behind Sheridan's productions. The move came even as the company continued to sign expensive deals with major creative figures such as South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Stranger Things showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer.

In August, Holland had called Sheridan the cornerstone of the studio's streaming success, saying: 'On Paramount+ today, we have a really great foundation, which is the Taylor Sheridan universe.'

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison also frustrated Sheridan by attempting to secure distribution rights for his upcoming action film F.A.S.T., which is being produced by Warner Bros.

Inside the NBCUniversal Deal

Sheridan's move to NBCUniversal came after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations. His representatives reportedly met with several major studios earlier this year, including Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, who even hosted Sheridan at his home in a bid to woo him.

However, it was NBCUniversal's Donna Langley who ultimately sealed the deal. Sources told Puck that Sheridan was drawn to the creative environment Langley had built for elite filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan, and wanted to be part of that culture.

Sheridan's producing partner, David Glasser, who heads 101 Studios, will also join him at NBCUniversal, signing a first-look film and television agreement beginning early next year.

A New Chapter in the Talent Wars

The move marks a significant coup for NBCUniversal as Hollywood's major studios intensify their competition for top creative talent.

Following the Skydance acquisition of Paramount, the industry has seen a wave of multimillion-dollar signings, including the Duffer Brothers' four-year deal for TV and film projects.

NBCUniversal, meanwhile, continues to attract big names such as Seth Rogen, Snoop Dogg, James Mangold, and Will Smith. The company also recently renewed its partnership with the NBA, strengthening its position in the entertainment and sports markets.

If Sheridan can recreate his Yellowstone-style success at NBCUniversal, the studio could soon become an even more formidable force in Hollywood's rapidly evolving talent landscape.