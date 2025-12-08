Taylor Swift may have unintentionally proven that she's the 'Father Figure' as fiancée Travis Kelce is considering retirement at a net worth massively lower than Swift's.

The speculation of Kelce's retirement came after Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, gave hints during a post-game interview. Mahomes praised Kelce's commitment and performance this year but noted he could 'do whatever he wants after this season', which fans believe refers to the 36-year-old NFL star hanging up his cleats.

Kelce himself has once thought of the timing and the needs of the team and hinted that he wishes to make a 'responsible' exit while thinking about his own future.

Mahomes Hints at Kelce's Twilight Season

When speaking to the press recently, Mahomes praised Kelce's condition and achievements, but also dropped a subtle hint about the tight end's potential retirement. 'Every season I've had with him these last few years, I try to... I cherish, because you never know,' he said. Observers noted that while Mahomes' comments were supportive, the phrasing implied that the 13-year veteran won't be playing for the Chiefs next year.

Kelce's own history of reflecting on career decisions adds weight to the rumours. The NFL star has on numerous occasions revealed his intention to patiently wait until the 2025 season is over before he decides what to do next.

Patrick Mahomes post game thoughts on Travis Kelce 🗣️



“Every season I’ve had with him these last few years, I try to…I cherish because you never know” #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MT3faKoKm3 — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) December 8, 2025

Kelce's Responsible Exit from Chiefs

According to The Mirror, Kelce earlier told reporters that watching his brother Jason navigate retirement inspired him to consider both timing and team needs carefully.

'Seeing my brother go through it and seeing — I don't know, how the league works ... I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity,' Kelce explained, emphasising his wish to give the franchise ample time to adjust through draft picks and free agency.

Sports commentators have praised Kelce's responsible exit strategy as considerate, noting that he remains fully committed to the team even while contemplating retirement. Meeting the love of his life, Swift, and preparing for their future marriage also align with the timing of his possible retirement this year.

Comparing Kelce and Swift's Fortunes

While Kelce has enjoyed a stellar career, his financial portfolio is far less expansive than his partner's. Kelce, who recently signed a two-year, £28 million ($34.3 million) contract extension with the Chiefs and earns around £4.1 million ($5 million) annually from endorsements with Nike, McDonald's, and other brands. Overall, he has an estimated net worth of £73 million ($90 million).

By comparison, the money that Taylor Swift makes is on a totally different level than that of Kelce. One of the biggest selling artists in the world, Swift has sold over 200 million albums worldwide and made roughly £1.7 billion ($2.1 billion) just from her Eras Tour. With the help of endorsements, real estate, and her music catalog, Swift boasts a staggering £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) net worth, with speculations that it had gone up now to £1.66bn ($2.1bn).

There's Still Money for Kelce After Football

Beyond his on-field salary, Kelce has diversified into media with the New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason. Recently, he signed a £82 million ($100 million) deal with Amazon's Wondery platform.

This, among other endorsements, goes to show that Kelce is already preparing for life after football. This suggests that when he retires, it will also be a financial-driven decision.

However, Kelce has not revealed any plans of retirement yet. Experts say that even if he decides to quit after 2025, he will still be in a position to make money and keep developing his career. Besides, fans will be on their toes to witness post-NFL activities, as he's set to marry one of the richest entertainers in the world next year.