The 1991 Austin Yogurt Shop Murders, one of Texas's most haunting cold cases, has finally been solved after 34 years. Police confirmed on 26 September 2025 that serial killer Robert Eugene Brashers was responsible for the deaths of four teenage girls inside an 'I Can't Believe It's Yogurt!' shop in Austin. Brashers, who died in 1999, was identified through advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, bringing long-awaited answers to the families of the victims.

The 1991 Crime

On 6 December 1991, Austin police discovered a devastating scene at a popular frozen yoghurt shop. Four teenage girls, identified as Amy Ayers, 13, Eliza Thomas, 17, Jennifer Harbison, 17, and her sister Sarah Harbison, 15, were murdered in the store.

The victims had been bound with their own clothing, shot in the head, and the shop was then set ablaze in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. Forensic analysis later revealed the use of two firearms: a .22 calibre and a .380 calibre weapon.

The methodical nature of the crime suggested that the attacker was experienced and dangerous. The brutality shocked Austin and the wider United States, cementing the case as one of the state's most notorious unsolved crimes.

Early Investigations and Wrongful Convictions

In the years that followed, investigators pursued several suspects. Multiple men were arrested, and two of them, Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott, were eventually convicted. Both men confessed during questioning, but their confessions were later deemed coerced and unreliable.

In 2009, new DNA evidence conclusively excluded Springsteen and Scott, leading to the overturning of their convictions. The lack of physical evidence left the case unresolved, prolonging the anguish of the victims' families and keeping the murders at the centre of public attention for decades.

The Suspect Identified

Authorities have now confirmed that Robert Eugene Brashers was the perpetrator. Born in 1958 in Newport News, Virginia, Brashers had a violent criminal record spanning multiple states, including Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee. He was linked to several murders and sexual assaults during the 1990s, fitting the profile of the Austin killer.

Brashers died by suicide in January 1999 during a police standoff in Kennett, Missouri, ending his crime spree before he could face justice.

His name had not previously been connected to the Yogurt Shop Murders, but new forensic methods allowed investigators to tie him directly to the Austin crime scene decades later.

How Police Identified the Suspect

A major breakthrough came when DNA retrieved from a fingernail clipping of victim Amy Ayers was re-examined using advanced forensic techniques. Investigative genetic genealogy matched the DNA profile to Brashers.

Ballistics also provided crucial confirmation. A bullet casing recovered from the crime scene was consistent with the firearm Brashers used before his 1999 death. Together, the evidence established a direct link between Brashers and the Yogurt Shop Murders.

The Austin Police Department announced the findings in September 2025, with former detective John Jones attending the press conference. Jones had long vowed to wear a specific shirt only when the case was solved, and he honoured that promise during the announcement, symbolising the closure many had been waiting for.

Legacy and Legal Impact

The Yogurt Shop Murders left a profound impact on the Austin community, with the case remaining a source of grief and unresolved questions for more than three decades. For the families of the four victims, the identification of Robert Eugene Brashers in 2025 provided long-awaited confirmation about who was responsible.

The case has also been referenced in connection with broader efforts to strengthen cold case legislation. In 2021, Congress passed the Homicide Victims' Families' Rights Act, a law that allows families to request a federal review of unsolved murder cases.

Supporters of the law cited the Yogurt Shop Murders as one example highlighting the need for such measures. Investigators involved in the case have further stressed the role of persistence, advancements in DNA testing and the growing use of forensic genealogy in solving previously unsolvable crimes.