Tesla is rolling out Apple Shortcuts integration as part of a new mobile app update. This will help Tesla owners automate and use Siri for controlling their vehicles.

According to Apple, "Siri Shortcuts deliver a quick way to get things done with your apps with just a tap or by asking Siri. The Shortcuts app enables you to create personal shortcuts with multiple steps from your favorite apps. Start from hundreds of examples in the Gallery or drag and drop to create your own."

Apple's popular virtual assistant, Siri will come in handy for performing a myriad of tasks such as setting a charge limit, opening the trunk, and turning on the air conditioning. It is worth noting that you can use Apple Shortcuts with Tesla only after updating the Tesla app to version 4.24.0.

A new way to control your Tesla car

After installing the update, open the Apple Shortcuts app to create a new shortcut. You can add a "Set Tesla Vehicle Action" action in the shortcut. This action, according to the folks at GizChina, will allow you to select the Tesla action such as "close trunk" or "turn on the A/C."

After creating the shortcut, you can activate it simply by saying "Hey Siri, run [shortcut name]". For instance, you can say "Hey Siri, turn on the radio." Earlier this year, the ChatGPT app for iOS got a similar update, which added support for Siri and Shortcuts.

Tesla recently introduced version 4.24.0 of its iOS app, which incorporates Apple's Shortcuts app.

This integration empowers Tesla owners to utilize Siri for executing specific vehicle controls.



The integration of Apple Shortcuts with Tesla will allow you to control your car with just your voice. This will be particularly helpful when you have your hands full. Aside from this, the integration opens up new avenues for automating Tesla tasks.

For example, you can create a shortcut to start the radio and turn on the A/C when you leave for work in the morning. This is a major sign that the automotive industry is becoming more connected to our digital lives.

It will be interesting to see whether we will be able to use our smartphones to control some aspects of our cars in the future. Likewise, we might be able to use our cars to control other smart devices. In the meantime, let's check out some of the advantages of using Apple shortcuts with Tesla.

Advantages of using Apple Shortcuts with Tesla

According to a screenshot shared by Electrek, you will be able to talk to Tesla by holding the side button or just saying "Hey Siri" and then saying a shortcut. For instance, you can lock/unlock your Tesla, start/stop, precondition your Tesla, and more.

Moreover, you can even customise your shortcuts to fit your specific needs. Overall, the Apple Shortcuts integration is a great way to make your Tesla car more efficient and convenient.

Tesla-Apple Integration: Is it required?

It is worth noting that the Tesla-Apple Integration is a win-win for the American EV maker, as well as Apple. While Tesla simplifies the process of controlling their cars, Apple gets the chance to make its foray into the automotive market.

Moreover, voice control is gaining huge popularity in the automotive industry. In fact, it is safe to say that the Tesla-Apple Integration gives us a glimpse into the future of transportation. With cars becoming more intelligent, we might soon see more integration with our other devices.

So, the Tesla-Apple integration is a positive development for both companies, as well as for the automotive industry. Last month, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration demanded more details about Tesla's modifications to the driver-assistance system.

Similarly, it is still unclear whether Tesla has thoroughly tested the integration with Apple Shortcuts. Nevertheless, the company could divulge some more key details about the Tesla-Apple integration in the coming days.