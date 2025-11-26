The death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong has transcended the boundaries of a standard police investigation, morphing into a metaphysical mystery that spans continents and spiritual disciplines.

While official channels remain tight-lipped regarding the specific circumstances of his passing, the silence has been filled by spectral voices and celestial charts.

From an American medium claiming to hear the actor's tortured whispers to a Taiwanese astrologer predicting cosmic retribution, the narrative surrounding this tragedy is becoming increasingly dark, complex, and centered on allegations of a sinister cover-up within the entertainment industry.

Distressing Spirit Box Sessions Detail The Suffering Of Yu Menglong

On 19 Nov., American medium Kandis Starr conducted what she described as her fourth EVP-based 'spirit communication session' with the late actor. The atmosphere of the session was reportedly suffocating; Starr admitted to experiencing nausea and described the 'energy' as unusually heavy.

Unlike a standard interview, Starr told her audience that she can understand only a small portion of the real-time audio. To make sense of the fragmented voices, she replays the recordings for hours, asking her viewers to assist in identifying names and phrases by looping short audio segments.

The resulting claims are harrowing. According to Starr, the audio included references to the safety of entertainers and allegations involving illegal imprisonment, organ-related abuse, money laundering, ritualistic violence, and hidden activities in the entertainment industry.

She stated that Yu 'cried' multiple times in the recording and suggested he had been 'thrown out of a window.' She described the event as resembling a 'hunting game,' which she interpreted as a ritualistic killing.

Starr also believed the audio indicated that Yu's dog Fuli had been abused, thrown out of the window with Yu, and was now 'reunited' with him spiritually.

Central to this alleged narrative is a missing piece of technology. Starr said Yu appeared to reference a missing USB drive. She interpreted the audio as indicating that the device contained 'evidence of money laundering' and that Yu dropped it while trying to escape.

In a disturbing turn, she claimed the individuals involved believed he had swallowed the drive, beat him severely, and later threw him out of the window when they could not recover it.

The session also touched upon the aftermath of the death. According to Starr's interpretation, Yu said his family never received his remains. She believed the audio implied his body might have been displayed in the basement of a 'museum.'

Starr said she heard references to his body being 'cut' and that those responsible were 'satisfied.' Furthermore, she claimed the name 'Xin Qi' appeared repeatedly, interpreting it as a reference to someone involved in handling the remains.

When Starr asked the spirit whether justice would prevail, she said the audio suggested the phrase 'at any cost.' She also interpreted Yu as saying that 'walls connect to walls,' which she took to mean that many people were being detained illegally.

Starr believed the recording indicated that ten individuals had been tortured to death in similar ways.

The grim session also implicated other figures in the industry. Starr said Yu appeared to reference actor Guo Junchen, suggesting he was alive but unwell, harmed, fearful, and being held somewhere, though 'angels' were guarding him.

She also noted that Yu mentioned actress Chen Duling as being in danger. Viewers who analysed the audio claimed to hear names such as 'Xin Qi,' 'Fan Shiqi,' 'Cheng Qingsong,' and 'Jiguang Guang' at various timestamps.

Starr urged viewers to continue replaying the audio to find more clues, stating that Yu wanted the world to know 'these demons exist.' The medium also relayed disturbing messages regarding his family. She said the audio referenced Yu's mother, initially suggesting 'she's not okay,' then saying she 'should be okay.'

When asked about children, Starr said Yu claimed he had none but that 'they forced us to have children', which she interpreted as implying potential future harm.

Astrological Alignments Point To Justice For Yu Menglong In 2026

While Starr communicated with the dead, Taiwanese astrologer Lee Ching-Wei looked to the stars for answers regarding Yu Menglong. She offered her own interpretation, suggesting that the 'truth' remains hidden 'behind the gates of time.'

However, she predicted that between March and May 2026, 'fate may restore justice,' leading to a massive cleansing within the entertainment industry.

Lee argued that the current cosmic environment is volatile. She claimed the Sun left its 'fallen' position in Libra on 17 Nov. and entered Scorpio, amplifying the energies of leaders and authority figures.

On 20 Nov., the Sun, Moon, Mars, and retrograde Mercury were all in Scorpio. She described this configuration as a 'pressure cooker' and said it would drive humanity into a period of 'collective awakening and confrontation.'

According to Lee, the arrival of Venus in Scorpio on 26 Nov. will create powerful currents involving desire, truth-seeking, financial scandal, revenge, and exposure. She believes this alignment will reveal scandals in entertainment and politics, leading to the collapse of celebrity personas.

Citing Indian Nadi astrology, she said stronger evidence would surface in 2026 to show that Yu's death was 'manufactured.' She claimed those responsible would face karmic consequences during what she called 'the year when divine fire illuminates the world.'

Adding to the spiritual chorus, feng shui practitioner Ma Xian alleged that China's entertainment industry had received broad gag orders regarding the Yu Menglong case, saying the restrictions were so severe that 'even his name cannot be mentioned.'

Ma warned that if people remained silent, Yu's death would 'provoke the anger of deities.'

He predicted that a major disaster would strike 100 days after Yu's passing, suggesting that those who stay silent could be seen as accomplices. He added, 'Evil may rise high, but a single call for justice can still create an inch of righteousness strong enough to overcome the darkness.'

As the barrier between the physical and spiritual realms seems to thin around this tragedy, the demand for answers grows louder. Whether these claims are spectral echoes or desperate theories, they highlight a darkness that many believe plagues the entertainment industry.