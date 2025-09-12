Brooks Nader has become the centre of a very public romance story after her sister confirmed she is seeing Carlos Alcaraz. At the same time, media reports have suggested a possible overlap with Jannik Sinner during the US Open.

The confirmation came from Nader's younger sister, Grace Ann, who told sources: 'The rumours are true' and added that Alcaraz was 'the man of the hour'. The remarks followed weeks of teasing from the Nader family about the model's 'little roster' of dates, which had stoked intense speculation across entertainment and sports pages.

At the same time, other outlets published reports alleging Nader had been linked to both men while the tournament unfolded, a claim that the principal parties have not publicly confirmed.

Who is Brooks Nader?

Brooks Nader, 28, is an American model and media personality best known for her work with Sports Illustrated. She was first named the magazine's 'Swimsuit Model Search' winner in 2019, securing her place in the publication's annual issue. Since then, she has appeared in multiple editions and has become a familiar face on the brand's red carpet and promotional events.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, her career has expanded beyond traditional print modelling, with appearances in commercial campaigns and television projects. In recent years, she has embraced a wider media presence, including participation in Dancing with the Stars and the launch of her family-centred reality series, Love Thy Nader.

Her personal life has also drawn attention. In 2019, she married businessman Billy Haire, though the pair divorced in 2024. Since then, Nader has been more candid about her dating life and her efforts to balance personal privacy with a growing public profile. The latest rumours linking her to two of tennis's brightest stars have therefore placed her at the intersection of sports and entertainment media coverage.

Sister's Remarks and the Family Context

Grace Ann's comments at New York Fashion Week were brief but decisive, and they immediately set the media cycle alight. 'Dating is such a loose term', she said, qualifying her confirmation while still signalling that there was more than casual acquaintance between Nader and Alcaraz.

Grace Ann also said other Nader sisters had met Alcaraz, while she herself had not, and added in a light tone that she was 'dying to' meet him.

The Nader family has become an on-stage presence in its own right: Brooks, who rose to public attention through Sports Illustrated and recent television appearances, has leaned into visibility with a family reality show and high-profile moments on entertainment programmes. Those factors help explain why off-hand jokes and hints have rapidly become treated as news, but they also complicate efforts to separate playful teasing from confirmed fact.

Sightings and Timeline

Journalists and photographers tracked several public sightings that fed the narrative. Nader was photographed at Alcaraz's match at the US Open on 31 August 2025 and was later seen at the trophy presentation after the final, when Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner. Those public appearances coincided with the surge in social speculation and with interviews in which Nader and her sisters gave coy, non-committal responses to direct questions.

Some reports even published a version of events that went further, reporting that the model was linked to both finalists during the tournament and that the family's earlier hints, including the 'rhymes with winner' line, had fuelled the story.

Other outlets reported Grace Ann's confirmation of Alcaraz while noting that neither Alcaraz nor Sinner, nor Brooks Nader herself, had issued an on-the-record statement confirming the more sensational version of events.