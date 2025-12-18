Mariah the Scientist is an American singer and songwriter who achieved major chart success with singles such as Burning Blue and released her album Hearts Sold Separately in 2025. Recently, Mariah the Scientist made headlines after getting engaged to rapper Young Thug in front of the crowd at his Atlanta show. But just what do we know about her?

Mariah Amani Buckles was born on 27 October 1997 and is better known as Mariah the Scientist. She graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School a year early and enrolled at St John's University in New York City with the goal of becoming a paediatric anaesthesiologist. During her junior year, she left university to pursue music, telling only her mother and choosing not to return to collect her belongings from her dormitory.

From SoundCloud To Industry Attention

In January 2018, Buckles released her debut EP, the six-track To Die For, on SoundCloud. Less than a year later, she was discovered by Canadian singer Tory Lanez, who took on a mentor role and brought her on tour while she developed her sound. In February 2019, she signed with Lanez's One Umbrella imprint and RCA Records.

Her debut studio album Master was released in 2019, executive produced by Lanez. The single Beetlejuice appeared on NPR's Heat Check weekly roundup, while the Reminders video premiered on Complex on 21 August. Her planned 2020 touring schedule included Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork Music Festival.

In the same year, Buckles released the single RIP, followed by Always n Forever featuring Lil Baby. She previewed her second album with the singles 2 You and Aura, followed by Ry Ry World, which arrived in 2021 and featured a guest appearance from Young Thug.

After parting ways with One Umbrella and RCA Records, Buckles signed with Epic Records. Her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive, was released in 2023 and became her first project to enter the Billboard 200.

Songwriting Influences And Style

Buckles has cited Outkast and Frank Ocean as major songwriting influences, and has also referenced Michael Jackson, Prince, and Whitney Houston as artists whose clear creative direction shaped her own approach. Her lyrics are informed by personal experiences and a practical perspective influenced by her father.

Relationship With Young Thug

Rumours of a relationship between Buckles and rapper Young Thug began circulating in 2021. The relationship became publicly visible following Young Thug's incarceration, with Buckles attending court hearings and referencing him during live performances. The couple briefly separated in October 2025 before reconciling later that month.

On 16 December 2025, Young Thug proposed to Buckles onstage during the Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends benefit concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Footage showed the rapper kneeling as a screen behind them read 'WILL YOU MARRY ME?'. Buckles responded on stage by saying 'Guess I'm getting married!' as the audience roared.

A whole fiancée 🥹



Thug took the #WAFIway and went all out icing Mariah engagement ring 😮‍💨💎#mariahthescientist #youngthug pic.twitter.com/3O3mkhMjRg — MB🫧 (@prettybuckles) December 17, 2025

Just a few days earlier, during an interview released on 13 December 2025, Buckles said she was ready to settle down. 'I want to be married,' she stated, adding that her plan included having at least one child. Following the proposal, the couple posed for photographs together, confirming their engagement publicly.